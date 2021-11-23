Lauren Smith, a Madison County High School graduate from the class of 2010, has been named to the Young Harris College Sports Hall of Fame for her accomplishments on the basketball court.
Smith, who was inducted to the Hall of Fame in a ceremony Saturday at the school, now works with the University of Georgia for a non-profit TRiO Upward Bound Program as a program coordinator, serving low-income based first generation students navigate high school and get to college. She coaches travel ball and does personal training sessions and was recently named the “Georgia TRiO Achiever of the Year.”
She played for Young Harris from 2010-14, helping restart the YHC program in 2010.
Smith is second all-time in the YHC record books with 1,004 points and in field goals made (372). In 100 career games, she is first for the Mountain Lions in assists (522), steals (252) and free throws made (227).
Smith helped the Mountain Lions to 66 wins in four seasons, including a program-best 23 victories in the 2011-12 season. Smith led Young Harris to a third-place finish in the PBC West Division and fourth overall in the conference in 2013-14 and was named to the All-Peach Belt third team that year.
She earned her master's degree in special education and teaching from Pfeiffer University.
