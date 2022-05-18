Madison County Red Raider football fans got a sneak preview Friday of the 2022 team as the squad held its spring scrimmage. And coach Chris Smith likes what he sees.
“I thought it was one of our best springs we’ve had since I’ve been a head coach,” said Smith. “I thought the numbers were really good as far as participation. We had a lot of young kids, which was really good. We had an opportunity to evaluate a lot of different kids and some upperclassmen kids in some slots we know we’re going to need some depth at.”
The Red Raiders lose some experience on the lines this year, but Smith said he’s encouraged by what he saw during spring practices.
“I thought our O-line did a really good job during the spring,” he said. “I was very pleased with what our skill guys were able to do. They did a really good job during the spring. On the defensive side, those kids we played at linebacker did a really good job of getting downhill and run through things like that. Our secondary did a good job and we were able to evaluate some bodies on the D-line where we know we’re going to have to have some help.
Smith said he’s glad to see his upperclassmen taking leadership roles.
“All in all, I was very pleased with the way things went and very pleased with the effort of our players and the leadership within that senior and junior class, some of those guys taking ownership of the program in general and the way that we practice,” he said.
Madison County will work through the summer to prepare for the upcoming season, with workouts planned Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon beginning June 6. The team will compete in padded camps at both Habersham Central and Morgan County during the summer, along with 7-on-7 camps. The team will scrimmage T.L. Hannah Hannah High School in Anderson, S.C. in the Georgia/South Caroline border war at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 13, before opening the season at Franklin County at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.