The Madison County girls’ soccer team defeated Locust Grove 4-1 in its final regular season match this past week, a tune-up for the Red Raiders’ round-one Class AAAA state tournament showdown at Luella High School this Thursday at 6 p.m.
“When we saw they (Locust Grove) were looking for a game, we thought that would be a good situation for us, since we’re playing Luella in the state playoffs,” said Red Raider head coach Lee Reno. “It’s about 10 minutes away from Locust Grove. We thought that we be a chance to get the girls prepared for the long bus ride and stepping off and having to play.”
Luella is the Region 5 champion and number-one seed, with the Red Raiders a four-seed.
“Looking at them they have some girls who are pretty athletic, but I like our chances against them,” said Reno, whose team is 7-7-1. “I think our girls have a good shot at winning that game.”
The Red Raider girls are looking for the first state playoff win in the school history.
“We’ve never had a team make it past the first round,” said Reno. “We’re optimistic that we might get the upset going down there.”
Reno’s squad has some firepower. Freshman Emma Chason has scored 24 goals this season and is approaching Parker Minish’s single-season school record of 26.
“For a freshman to do that, that’s pretty impressive,” said Reno, who added that Chason “is just absolutely killing it from the offensive aspect of the game.”
The coach also pointed out that his team showed a balanced attack in the season finale, with freshman Olivia McClure scoring two of the four goals, with Victoria Waters adding a goal, along with Chason.
“It was kind of nice against Locust Grove to have three different players scoring goals,” said Reno.
If the Red Raiders down Luella, they’ll play either Heritage Catoosa or Arabia Mountain in round two.
Madison County has battled injuries this year, with keeper Josie Johnson missing three key region games. And then backup keeper Makenzie Lester was injured the day before the first region game.
“But I’m pretty proud of this team and their resiliency and staying upbeat about stuff and finishing up with a playoff spot,” said Reno.
The coach noted Lester was cleared to play for the Locust Grove game and made a huge penalty kick save with the score tied 1-1 that helped grab the momentum for the Red Raiders.
“That’ shifted a lot of momentum for us to be able to go get the win,” he said.
Reno said he feels the future looks good for the Red Raiders.
“We’re definitely optimistic for years to come, having two freshman that have been pretty big offensive threats,” he said. “It’s been something nice to see. We will be losing one of our key players, Alaina Elrod, a senior, playing at the center-back spot. She’s our center defender, and she’s going to be a hard one to replace.”
