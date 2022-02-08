Buzzer beaters aren’t just a basketball thing, at least not in Madison County.
The Red Raider soccer team scored a game-winning goal against Elbert County Friday night right as time expired to win 3-2, picking up the squad’s first victory of the young season and improving to 1-1-1.
Senior wing Arturo Perez kicked the ball as the final seconds ticked away and the Elbert County goalie couldn’t secure the ball and freshman wing Ben Macmullen put the ball in the net for the dramatic win, his second goal of the game. The players rushed together in a victory celebration huddle, hugging and hollering.
Madison County head coach Jaylen Ware was proud of his guys for getting the victory.
“Anytime you win a ballgame, it’s always special; it’s really hard to win each and every week,” he said. “So you don’t take that for granted. And then the way we won, obviously a thriller. But it was kind of a mix of emotions honestly, because we were up 2-0 until about eight minutes left in the second half. On one side you’re looking at kind of disappointed, but on the other side we persevered and finished in the end. There’s good and bad to take from it, but it was definitely an amazing game.”
Titus Smith, a freshman, scored a goal for the Red Raiders Friday.
“Our freshmen really stepped up,” said Ware. “We had three starters out and all three goals came from freshmen.”
Madison County has tied Franklin County, 3-3, and lost to Loganville, 6-0.
“I think we definitely have a lot to work on; we have to get a lot of people healthy,” said Ware. “We just got to keep working to come together. I think one thing this team does have is a lot of potential; a lot of young guys are stepping up. But also our guys are fighters. All throughout the offseason they worked extremely hard. They were very committed and you can tell throughout the game that we play, even when we were down to Loganville, we got guys fighting throughout the duration of the game. And that’s what you want to see as a coach.”
Madison County travels to Clarke Central Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., then hosts Oglethorpe County at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18.
Ware said Clarke Central has a very good program.
“A lot of their kids play club ball, a very soccer-oriented school, so it’s going to be a tough match,” he said.
“We got a few non-region matches left, so this is our chance to continue to grow in our chemistry as a team and to keep working so we’ll be ready when time comes for region play.”
Roster: This year’s team includes Heredy Rico-Mendoza, Arturo Perez, Edward Nido, Jonah Bray, Titus Smith, Alex Bravo, Remington Gurley, John Veras, Braydon Hardegree, Andres Bustamente-Tavera, Tyce Kimsey, Jeremy Campos, Gabe Carreno, Santiago Carreno, Jared Campos, Bryan Carillo, Johnothan Davis, Steven Manjuano, Ben Macmullen and Tony Huato. Assistant coaches include Jonathan Phillips, Landon Dougherty, Todd Gurley and Ben Smith.
