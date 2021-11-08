Ten Madison County Red Raider softball players received All-Region honors for their 2021 performances.
Four Red Raiders were named to the Region 8-AAAA first team: Reagan Fulcher, Riley Smith, Sam Minish and Claire Strickland.
Five players were named to the region second team: Mary Drayke Summers, Rylee Ernst, Riley Fulcher, Skylar Minish and Macey Echols.
Reagan Dobbs was named honorable mention.
