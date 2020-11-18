Three Madison County softball standouts were honored before a big crowd at a Monday night signing ceremony at the Comer Travel Museum.
Senior Emma Strickland has signed with Georgia Southern. Lexi Jordan signed with Emmanuel College and Ella Chancey has signed with UNC-Charlotte.
Madison County head coach Ken Morgan said all three are great softball players, noting that they led the Red Raiders to 105 wins over four years, but he said it’s their character that really shines. He said they did things the right way and set an example for others.
“They’re class acts and always have been and will be,” he said. “…I hope the young ones sitting here listening will understand what it’s really about. I’ve been very proud to be their coach, very blessed to be their coach. I am going to miss them.”
Assistant coach Matt Boggs remembered each of the young women when they were little. He said Chancey was already the best on the field as a fourth grader when going up against 14-and-15 year olds. He said Strickland showed him her moxy when at a came and he offered her a little ball to pitch with and she didn’t want to be treated as a youngster, asking for a big ball instead. He said former Coach Doug Kesler commented early on that Jordan “would run through a wall for you.”
“All three of them, when they were little, made impressions on us,” said Boggs. “To say this about these three, this is the best that Madison County has to offer. And I’m so proud to be a little part of that.”
Strickland said she’s excited to play at Georgia Southern.
“Statesboro has definitely grown on me,” she said. “Coach (Kim) Dean, she was really interested in me my freshman year and I just wasn’t ready and she respected that and she came back, I believe it was my junior year. And they were all for me and wanted to get things going. It’s just a very special coaching staff. It’s very homey down there; it kind of feels like home. I’m actually going with one of my travel ball teammates. So I’m super excited to be able to play four more years with her.”
The senior standout pitcher said the time at Madison County has been great.
“I’m going to miss Madison County so much,” she said. “We just finished our high school season and I love those girls so much. And I love my coaches and I’m so very thankful that I had such wonderful coaches for the four years I had at Madison County.”
Jordan said she is “super excited to be close to home” and play softball at the next level.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, so I’m excited,” she said.
Jordan said she has learned a lot at Madison County.
“It’s been a great four years, no doubt, especially being a starter and being able to be on the field and have some great coaches that support you all the time,” she said. “It’s a really big deal. Other than the coaches being great coaches, they’re also great people to be around. I’ve learned a lot from them and will take away how to have better character and how to be a better person from them and how they’ve taught us to be.”
Morgan read a quote from Emmanuel head coach Kevin Fagan about Jordan to the crowd in Comer.
“We are very excited about Lexi and what she is going to bring to Emmanuel Softball,” said Fagan. “She is a great athlete and a fierce competitor. We expect her to make an immediate impact on our program. Defensively, she is a very good infielder with a plus arm and a quick release. Offensively, she is a gap-to-gap hitter and a very tough out. She will be a menace on the base paths and I’m sure she will settle in somewhere in the top of our lineup. Lexi is everything that a student athlete should embody; great student, great character and great competitor.”
Chancey participated in a signing ceremony Nov. 11 with her friend and classmate Macy Mullis, who is going to Florida Gulf Coast on a swimming scholarship. (See related story).
