The Madison County High School softball program will hold a golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 12, at Highland Walk Golf Course.
The sign in will be at 7:30 a.m. with the tee off at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $75 per person and will cover the entry fee, lunch and range balls.
All proceeds will go towards the purchase of uniforms and equipment for the softball program.
“Madison County Red Raider Softball greatly appreciates any contribution to our program in the form of hole sponsorship, donations, prizes, gifts and services from you and/or your company,” organizers said. “Your contribution is used as prizes for our golfers and through your generosity each golfer is allowed to choose from the prizes. This helps our program to provide the funds to support our team.”
For more information, contact Ken Morgan at 706-621-9127 or at kmorgan@madison.k12.ga.us. Matt Boggs can also be contacted at 706-338-9439.
