The 2020 Red Raider Softball program will hold a golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 15 at Highland Walk Golf Course.
Sign in is at 7:30 a.m. with the tee off at 8:30 a.m. The $75 per person cost will cover lunch, range balls, two mulligans and “Red Bomb.”
All proceeds go toward uniforms and equipment for the Madison County Red Raider softball team.
“Madison County Red Raider Softball greatly appreciates any contribution to our program in the form of hole sponsorship, donations, prizes, gifts, and services from you and/or your company,” said organizers. “Your contribution is used as prizes for our golfers and through your generosity each golfer is allowed to choose from the prizes. This helps our program to provide the funds to support our team.”
For more information, call Ken Morgan at 706-621-9127 or Matt Boggs at 706-338-9439.
