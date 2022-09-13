Madison County blasted Lumpkin County, 11-3, at home Monday. Coach Ken Morgan told his players after the game: “that’s Red Raider softball.”
“That’s the way we’re supposed to come out and play,” said Morgan, whose team improved to 7-9. “We needed that win to try and get us turned around in the second half of the season. Hopefully it will push us forward and we’ll see what we can do in the second half.
The Red Raiders scored in every inning of the five-inning matchup, putting up one run in the first and second innings, two in the third and fourth innings and five in the fifth, while piling up 14 hits as a team.
Six Red Raiders turned in multi-hit performances, with Reagan Fulcher going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Marlee Brown was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Mary Drayke Summers went 2-for-2 with a run scored and a stolen base. Lily Pittman was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Michaela Cromer was 2-for-4 with two runs, three steals and an RBI. Reina Metzler was 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Sam Minish was 1-for-1 with a two-run homer, three runs scored, three RBIs, a stolen base and two walks. Katie Dixon stole two bases.
Bailey Smith got the win, giving up one earned run in five innings of work.
Madison County was scheduled to travel to Chestatee Tuesday, then host East Hall Thursday.
“They (East Hall) have been playing a lot better these past few games,” said Morgan. “And we have to take care of them and we got to beat the teams that are tied with us and hopefully get a couple of wins against the teams that are above us, and we’ll have a great chance of finishing in the top four. Our work is cut out for us, but everything is in front of us. Just game by game and I think we got better last night and started to click a little.”
Madison County is 3-5 in the region, sitting behind three teams with six wins or more and four teams with four region wins.
Morgan talks about last year’s World Champion Braves as an inspiration for his team in the second half of the season.
“Nobody gave the Braves a chance halfway through the season last year,” said Morgan. “They were nine or 10 games out and then they gelled together and something happened in the dugout or something happened at practice where they just wanted to play a little harder and push together and some things fell in place. It wasn’t rocket science; they just pushed together as a team.”
Madison County fell at home to North Oconee, 9-7, Sept. 8, in extra innings, with the Titans scoring two runs in the top of the ninth to grab the win.
The Red Raiders trailed 7-3 heading into their final at bat, but rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings, with Reina Metzler, Sam Minish, Reagan Fulcher and Katie Dixon all scoring in the dramatic comeback.
The Red Raiders took a brief, 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Minish tripled in Metzler and Fulcher singled home Minish.
Minish led the Red Raiders at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double, a triple, an RBI and a walk. Michaela Cromer went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, while Fulcher was 1-for-4 with a run, RBI and a walk. Metzler scored two runs and walked three times. Marlee Brown went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.
Bailey Smith got the start, going four innings and allowing three earned runs while striking out two. Laney Cox pitched five innings in relief, giving up three earned runs, while striking out one.
