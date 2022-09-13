Madison County blasted Lumpkin County, 11-3, at home Monday. Coach Ken Morgan told his players after the game: “that’s Red Raider softball.”

“That’s the way we’re supposed to come out and play,” said Morgan, whose team improved to 7-9. “We needed that win to try and get us turned around in the second half of the season. Hopefully it will push us forward and we’ll see what we can do in the second half.

