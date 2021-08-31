Madison County softball action was limited this past week due to covid.
The Red Raiders defeated winless Cedar Shoals 20-1 in three innings last week, scoring 14 runs in the first inning and six in the third. But showdowns with region rival Jefferson and a non region matchup against Union County were postponed due to covid cases.
Madison County (6-1) are expected to get back on the field Tuesday with a home matchup against North Oconee, followed by a home game against Flowery Branch at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Red Raiders defeated the Falcons, last year’s Region 8-AAAA champs, 3-1, Aug. 17.
MCHS head coach Ken Morgan said his team has had a couple of covid cases and so he’s kept the players from making long bus rides.
“We didn’t want to get on a bus and ride to an away game (at Union County) together,” he said. “We drove to Cedar and the parents drove them there. It’s been almost a week without playing. Not a lot of news right now, just trying to stay safe as possible and practice a little bit, trying to make it through all this mess.”
Morgan said the team has missed four games in its schedule so far this season.
“So we’ll have to stack in some games,” he said.
Madison County has missed games with Jefferson, East Hall, Stephens County and Union County.
