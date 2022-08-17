The Red Raider softball team put up big offensive numbers in its first three games this season, scoring a combined 37 runs. But the bats went a little quiet in the next two matchups.
Madison County downed Lumpkin County, 16-8; Chestatee, 13-0; and East Hall, 8-5. But the girls from Danielsville were on the short end of a run barrage in game four of the season Monday evening, falling to Social Circle, 11-3, and then falling to East Forsyth, 10-0, Tuesday.
Red Raider head coach Ken Morgan said his young team, which has no seniors, is going to have to score frequently this year.
“I think that’s going to have to be our M.O. this year,” said Morgan. “We’re going to have to score a lot of runs and play good defense and ride our pitching as long as we can and keep competing.”
Morgan said he was pleased to see the offensive production in the first three games. Madison County piled up 20 hits against Lumpkin County, 15 in four innings of action versus Chestatee and nine versus East Hall.
“We played well at Lumpkin,” said Morgan Monday morning. “It was a back-and-forth game until we pulled away late. We took care of business against Chestatee. And then we did good at East Hall, jumped out on them and were up 8-1, then gave up a few but held on at the end to win 8-5 so it was a good win, dealing with a little adversity. It’s always good to see how you react.”
The coach said the team’s slappers did a good job putting pressure on defenses in the first week of action.
“And, of course, Sam (Minish) leading off, if she gets on base, she’ll be at second or third really quick,” said Morgan. “She’s always tough in the leadoff spot. Reagan Fulcher and Mary Drayke (Summers) are swinging it well. Lexi Thomas had some key hits. Marlee Brown came through with a home run in the East Hall game, which was actually the difference in the game. Michaela (Cromer) has been getting on base for us and helping manufacture runs. Reina Metzler had a big night at Lumpkin with four hits and has continued to put the ball in play. Everybody’s pitching in.”
The Red Raiders have had senior leadership in the circle in recent years, but that’s not true this year. Morgan said he’s looking for pitching from Laney Cox and Bailey Smith, with Sam England also getting varsity action this week as the team plows through a five-game schedule this week.
Madison County will travel to Seckinger Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, before traveling to Franklin County Saturday to face both the Lions and Commerce at 10 a.m. and noon. The Red Raiders will return home Aug. 23 for a 6:30 p.m. matchup with Walnut Grove.
“A shout out to all the parents, boosters and all golfers in our annual tournament which had 25 teams and 100 golfers,” said Morgan. “Thanks to Sam Beard who cooked and donated all the meat for the lunch. Thanks for all the support for our program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.