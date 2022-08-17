Marlenea Duncan

Marlenea Duncan smiles at her teammates during a game against Chestatee last week.

The Red Raider softball team put up big offensive numbers in its first three games this season, scoring a combined 37 runs. But the bats went a little quiet in the next two matchups.

Madison County downed Lumpkin County, 16-8; Chestatee, 13-0; and East Hall, 8-5. But the girls from Danielsville were on the short end of a run barrage in game four of the season Monday evening, falling to Social Circle, 11-3, and then falling to East Forsyth, 10-0, Tuesday.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.