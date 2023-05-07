Madison County summer softball camps will be held in June for girls ages 6 to 13.
A fundamental camp will be held at the high school softball complex June 5-7 from 9 a.m. to noon for $75. Participants should bring a glove, bat, water bottle/sports drink.
A hitting camp will be held June 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school complex. Participants should bring a glove, bat, packed lunch, water bottle/sports drink. Lunch will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The total cost is $100 if you sign up for both camps.
“The Red Raider softball camps are designed to provide the best possible instruction for players with different abilities in a structured, enthusiastic and fun environment,” said coaches. “Emphasis in the camps will be placed on improving each individuals’ fundamental skills and knowledge of fastpitch softball. Each girl will receive specific, quality instruction in fielding, throwing, fielding, baserunning and hitting fundamentals. Skill and techniques will be improved through individual and small group instruction, drills, contests and games. It is our goal to provide a setting in which young girls will be able to improve and gain confidence in their softball ability while having an enjoyable experience that will encourage them to continue in fastpitch softball.”
Checks can be made payable to Madison County Softball and registration forms and payment can be sent to Ken Morgan at 111 Applebaum Way, Colbert 30628.
For more information, email kmorgan@madison.k12.ga.us or text 706-621-9127. Registration should be sent by May 31. Registration information includes the player’s name, grade for 2023-24, age, parent phone number, parent email, emergency contact, emergency contact number and T-shirt size.
