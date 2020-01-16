The Madison County Recreation Department has opened registration for its spring sports programs. All registrations are online at www.madcorec.com.
The following sports will be offered this spring:
•Coed T-ball, ages 5 and 6
•Boys and coach pitch league, ages 7 and 8
•Live pitch baseball, ages 9-17
•Live pitch fast-pitch, ages 9-17
•Coed soccer, ages 5-17
•Girls volleyball, ages 9-17. (Volleyball players must be 9 by this date and no player can turn 17 before this date.)
The age control date for the above sports is Sept. 1, 2020. All players must be five by this date and players cannot turn 18 before this date.
Registration for the above sports will be open until 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16.
A birth certificate is required to register for all youth programs. The registration fee is $50 per child. There is an additional $25 per child for any out of county participants.
