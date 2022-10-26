Madison County schools leaders are focusing on an array of challenges, including growth in the county and the strain an increasing population puts on school facilities.
Superintendent Michael Williams spoke to a crowd in the school system’s Professional Learning Center (PLC) at a “State-of-Education” luncheon Oct. 21 sponsored by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
“With that growth, we have to decide what we’re going to do with facilities,” he said.
The superintendent said people talk to him about rezoning — balancing school populations by moving students from one school to another.
“Rezoning is a messy situation, and we’ll rezone when and if we need to,” he said. “Right now, we feel good where we’re at. We do need a new elementary school at Ila. We need to build some classrooms at Comer Elementary. Hull, Colbert and Danielsville are in good shape as far as classroom space goes.”
Williams, a Madison County graduate, said school systems are handling more services for students than in years past. He remembered how the high school didn’t have a school nurse when he graduated in 1987.
“More and more is put on the school system, not saying it shouldn’t be, but that’s what we’re faced with,” he said.
The superintendent said there also weren’t school resource officers when he was in school, but he said student safety is paramount and that officers are needed.
“It’s unfortunate we live in a day and age where we have to employ that, but I do appreciate the county and the sheriff’s office to work with us in providing those SROs at our schools,” said Williams. “We’ve worked on putting up gates and fencing and entrance security where we buzz you into the school. We really don’t want our schools to look or feel like a prison. We want to welcome our community and our parents and grandparents to our schools. But our number one job is to keep kids safe.”
Williams said the schools conducts drills to prepare for emergencies.
“We have a safety crisis plan in place at all of our schools and we’ll continue to make that a priority, but it is a challenge,” he said.
The superintendent said internet access remains an issue in Madison County, adding that he recently wrote a letter in support of Charter receiving grant funding to expand services in the county.
He noted that with the county’s increase in property values, Madison County has seen a decrease in “equalization funding” from the state which aims to balance low-wealth districts with higher wealth areas so that students have similar opportunities in poorer areas. That funding decreased by $1.1 million for Madison County this past year and he anticipates another drop next year.
Williams said the school system is dealing with staff shortages. But he said the system remains committed to hiring quality people, which he said the schools already employ.
“We want the best, because that’s what the kids deserve,” he said.
THE SCHOOL SYSTEM AND THE CHAMBER
Broad River College and Career Academy CEO Paul “Bo” Boykin also spoke at the event, pointing out ways the school system is working with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
“For the past few years, that relationship has really grown and developed,” said Boykin. “And we’ve made great strides in offering new opportunities for our students.”
He listed a number of school/Chamber initiatives, including the MADICO MADE Youth Leadership Program, the state of workforce development and education luncheon, the MADICO MADE Youth Advisory Board, the teacher externship stipends, the summer internships, the classroom mini-grants, the MADICO MADE Workforce Ready Certificate Program and the Star Student award.
Some other MADICO MADE programs include the career signing day, the job shadowing day, the entrepreneurship program, the Vision Scholarships for Madison County High School seniors and the workforce spotlight ads sponsored by Georgia Power in The Madison County Journal highlighting the Work Based Learning (WBL) program and Chamber member business host.
BY THE NUMBERS
Williams also shared a number of Madison County School System facts and statistics with audience members the “State-of-Education” event Oct. 21.
CURRENT ENROLLMENT
Current enrollment numbers at Madison County schools are as follows:
•Colbert Elementary: 449
•Comer Elementary: 384
•Danielsville Elementary: 513
•Hull-Sanford Elementary: 489
•Ila Elementary: 432
•Madison County Middle School: 1,177
•Madison County High School: 1,426
•Early Learning Center: 160
•Broad River College and Career Academy: 724
•Total: 4,891
ENROLLMENT OVER THE YEARS
Williams noted that enrollment steadily increased in the years before covid, but the numbers dropped between 2019-2020 and 2021-2022, but he said enrollment is rising again.
Here is a look at the past few years:
•2013-2014: 4,475
•2014-2015: 4,820
•2015-2016: 4,830
•2016-2017: 4,903
•2017-2018: 4,916
•2018-2019: 4,985
•2019-2020: 4,790
•2020-2021: 4,716
•2021-2022: 4,757
•2022-2023: 4,891
STUDENT DEMOGRAPHICS
Williams provided a breakdown of Madison County school demographics:
•Economically disadvantaged: 53.3%
•Students with disability: 16%
•English learners: 6%
•White: 68%
•Hispanic: 13%
•African American: 11%
•Multi-racial: 6%
•Asian/Pacific Islander: 3%
OTHER INFORMATION
The superintendent shared a number of other facts with those on hand:
•Madison County was recently ranked the number 10 school system in the state by Niche, an online school rating service.
•Madison County offers 15 AP courses.
•Eighth grade students can earn high school credit. (Drama was recently added.)
•Dual enrollment classes are offered.
•The system had a 94.7 percent graduation rate in 2022, which is 10.6 percent higher than the state average. The system has exceeded the state average by at least 10 percent for the past four years.
•Madison County’s graduation rate ranks 40th out of 178 traditional public school systems and in the top 22 percent of the state.
•Madison County’s economically disadvantaged subgroup had a 92.9 percent graduation rate. The state average is 78.6 percent.
•Madison County students with disabilities had an 84.1 percent graduation rate. The state average is 72.5.
•Madison County’s Hispanic students had a 92.9 percent graduation rate, exceeding the state rate of 77.8 percent.
•All Madison County race/ethnicity groups have a graduation rate above 91 percent.
•Madison County became a charter school system with school governance teams in 2012.
•The system has 732 employees, including 417 certified, 315 classified and seven school resource officers.
•Ila Elementary School is the oldest school elementary school and Hull-Sanford is the newest. The current Ila facility was established in 1956, followed by Comer Elementary in 1973, Colbert Elementary in 1982, Danielsville Elementary in 1994, Hull-Sanford in 2000, Madison County Middle School in 2008, the new Madison County High School and Broad River College and Career Academy in 2014 and the Early Learning Center in 2019.
•The system has 60 bus routes that cover 3,400 miles a day.
•Over 21,000 meals were served over the summer.
•The system has a “1-to-1 initiative” to provide a Chromebook to all students.
•The system carried a 16.99 mill rate since 2007, but rolled that rate back one and a half mills to 15.49 mills this year after county property assessments saw a steep hike in value.
