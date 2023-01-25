Grant Smith popped a three pointer, then another, then another, then another. The sophomore erupted for 15 second-quarter points on his way to a team high 27 and Madison County left the boys in Bogart with a bruise Tuesday, downing North Oconee, 72-64.
Smith described the feeling of being in “the zone.”
“You see that first shot go in and you’re feeling good,” said Smith. “The second one goes, and they just start falling after that.”
Madison County (19-2, 8-2) hasn’t tasted the bitterness of defeat since it dropped a home game in December to North Oconee (17-5, 9-2). The Red Raiders fell 39-38 to the Titans on Dec. 16. But Madison County has rattled off 11-straight wins since that setback.
Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird said the December game against North Oconee was his team’s “worst shooting performance” of the year and he felt the bad outing was “kind of fluky.” He said the Titans slowed the tempo in that game. So the fifth-ranked Red Raiders were committed to a faster-paced game Tuesday against the sixth-ranked Titans.
“Playing at our tempo, which is a faster pace than they want to play was the key tonight,” said Bird. “And we did a great job of that. We had 38 at halftime. We had 38 at the end of the game last time. We had 72. The most points they had given up at home this year was 53.”
Bird said Smith’s shooting performance was impressive.
“We have several guys who can get hot at any time, and when he gets hot, he can get blistering hot,” said Bird of Smith.
The coach added that Smith also showed restraint in not trying to force bad shots after getting the hot hand.
“He did a good job not trying to force that, especially in the second half,” said Bird.
The coach said the Titans completely changed their defensive game plan after Smith’s shooting display, which opened the door for other Red Raiders to score.
“They totally changed their defensive philosophy, which basically opened up a lot of things for everybody else,” said Bird.
The coach praised the play of a number of players.
“I thought Mason (Smith) played great,” he said. “I thought everybody contributed in a big way. Chris (Rhodes) was playing great. I feel he had some tough foul calls on him that kept him out of the game, but Deshaun Johnson stepped up huge, especially rebounding against 6’6” guys.”
Bird said Jay Carruth “did an outstanding job leading the team from the point guard spot, running the offense, communicating on defense.” The coach said Vick Hajdu and Casen Duggins also had good games.
“It was just a great team effort,” he said.
Mason Smith had 16 points on the night. Carruth finished with 13 and Rhodes added 9. Johnson, Duggins and Hajdu had two each and Kyle Pruitt added one.
Bird said the Red Raider student section was a huge factor in the game Tuesday.
“I’m so proud of our fans,” he said. “A Tuesday night away game. To show up like they did and our student section was unbelievable. They looked like they had just as many people as they do at home games. Our fan support has been great all year. It seemed like we had just as many fans as North Oconee had.”
Grant Smith said getting the victory felt great. He said the team felt confident that they could get the win Tuesday if they stuck to the Red Raider style of play.
“It always feels good to win a game when they took one from you,” he said. “And we thought we should have won that game, too. So we came in here with the mentality that we’re the better team.”
The win marked the first time on the court for the Red Raiders since they downed North Hall on the road, 76-36, Jan. 17.
Johnson led the team with 14 in that game, followed by 10 each from Mason Smith, Rhodes and Duggins. Other scorers were Pruitt, 8; Hajdu, 7; Cason Hillsman, 6; Noah Minish, 5; Keith Lay, 4; and Eli Hancock, 2.
Now, Madison County turns its attention to Chestatee (13-7, 6-4), who visits at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
“That’s not a sub-region game, but it’s a big region game because one of the tiebreakers, if we end up tying will be your record against the other side of the sub-region,” said Bird. “It’s a home game and we only have two more of those left.”
Madison County will travel to Walnut Grove Tuesday, then visit Cedar Shoals Feb. 3, before closing out the regular season at home Feb. 7 against Cherokee Bluff.
