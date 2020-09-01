Madison County softball head coach Ken Morgan always preaches the intangibles, like playing with heart, consistency and respect for others.
The name of the game isn’t stats. But sometimes stats tell a story. And for the 2020 Red Raiders, one big story is .400. It’s remarkable for a player to reach that milestone, but having a team slug that for half a season is quite the feat. Madison County entered Monday’s showdown with Oconee County batting .407, then went out and batted .500 on the day (14-for-28), pounding the Warriors 12-0.
Morgan said his team has been impressive in the batters’ box so far this season. Four players are batting over .400 and several others have eye-catching averages as well.
“We’ve really swung the bat well,” said Morgan, whose team has scored 118 runs in 12 games.
Madison County went 2-1 over the past week, defeating Social Circle, 10-8, before falling to Jefferson, 9-5, then downing Oconee County.
Morgan said his team has played a lot of softball in a short time, getting in 12 games before September, which is more than most teams. The region schedule really gets rolling now, with 10 region games on the September calendar. Those games carry significant weight, since there is no region tournament this year.
“We’ve got to come out and take care of business each week,” said Morgan whose seniors are hoping for a fourth-consecutive trip to Columbus.
Madison County will travel to North Oconee at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, then host Loganville in a non-region game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. The Raiders six seniors — Lexi Jordan, Emma Strickland, Hailey Metzler, Lily Crane, Ella Chancey and Gracie Nix — will be honored in a ceremony at 6 p.m. prior to that game.
Here’s a look back at Raider action this past week:
MCHS 10, SOCIAL CIRCLE 8
The Raiders fell in a deep hole early at Social Circle, surrendering six runs in the second inning and trailing 6-1 after three. But Madison County bats came to life in the top of the fourth and the Raiders rallied for six of their own, then tacked on another three in the top of the fifth en route to a 10-8 win.
Four players had multiple hits as the team went 12-for-30 in the game. Sam Minish led the way for the Raiders, going 2-for-4 with three runs scored, two RBIs and a walk. Ella Chancey reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and two walks. Claire Strickland drew a walk and drove in three runs in a 2-for-4 effort. Riley Smith was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Lexi Jordan drove in two runs and scored one while going 1-for-3 with a walk. Claire Strickland got the win in the circle, going six and two-third innings. Lily Crane picked up the save, getting the final out of the ballgame.
Morgan said he was proud of how his squad overcame the early deficit and held on for the win.
“It was a good ballgame against a good team,” said Morgan. “It was good to see the girls fight like that. They really had to battle.”
JEFFERSON 9, MCHS 5
The final score doesn’t reflect the tenor of most of the game. Madison County led the entire way until Jefferson rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to snatch the victory away. Madison County jumped ahead in the first inning on a two-run Chancey homer. The Raiders added two in the top of the second and one in the top of the sixth to carry a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth.
“With the exception of one inning, we played a good game,” said Morgan. “Credit them with swinging the bat and drawing walks and the next thing you know it’s 9-5.”
The Raiders had seven hits on the night. Lexi Jordan had the lone multi-hit performance for Madison County, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Emma Strickland struck out nine Dragons in her first loss of the season.
MCHS 12, OCONEE COUNTY 0
Madison County shut out the Warriors 12-0 in Watkinsville Monday, rallying for four runs in the third and six in the top of the fifth, while scoring one in the first and fourth.
Chancey had another huge day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a homer, three runs scored, five RBIs and a stolen base. Four of her teammates also had multi-hit performances. Sam Minish was 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Jordan was 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases. Claire Strickland was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Emma Strickland went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, while Lily Crane was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Macey Echols also had a hit and scored twice.
Crane fired a shutout in the circle, fanning two while allowing six base runners in five innings.
