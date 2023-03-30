Emma Chason raced down the field with possession of the ball and a defender chasing her. She knew what was on the line.

“I just knew that this was the last chance I was going to have the whole entire game for us to go to state, and that’s all I was thinking about, for us to go to state,” said Chason, a junior.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.