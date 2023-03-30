Emma Chason raced down the field with possession of the ball and a defender chasing her. She knew what was on the line.
“I just knew that this was the last chance I was going to have the whole entire game for us to go to state, and that’s all I was thinking about, for us to go to state,” said Chason, a junior.
Madison County’s all-time leading scorer once again made it happen. With the game knotted at two against East Forsyth, Chason kicked the ball into the right corner of the goal just past the diving Bronco goalkeeper with just under four minutes to go, and her teammates raced to embrace her after what proved to be the deciding score in the 3-2 win.
The victory ensured that the Red Raiders, 11-3 overall and 6-3 in Region 8-AAAA, will make the state playoffs for the third consecutive year.
“We’re going to go as far as we can, but I couldn’t have done it without the help of my teammates, because they’re so hard working,” said Chason. “I’m so proud of every one of us, and I can’t wait to see how we do at state.”
Chason added that team members have a great bond with each other.
“Everybody gets along; everybody gets each other,” she said. “We just work as a team very well.”
Head coach Lee Reno said Chason’s late-game goal was a clutch moment.
“Emma is definitely a dominant scoring machine,” he said. “Under pressure she’s got ice in her veins. She’s always got composure. She’s always going to make the good shot… I think she pulled that one with her left, which is not her dominant foot, but she didn’t have time to switch it over and she made the right decision. Great goal by Emma Chason!”
Madison County raced out to an early 2-0 lead Friday at home, with Chason scoring on a penalty kick and Ada Peeples scoring off a corner kick.
But Reno said a 2-0 lead can be tough on a team in terms of momentum.
“If the other team gets one (a goal), all the momentum shifts where the pressure is on you,” he said.
The coach said he felt his team’s energy dropped some after the girls established an early lead. He said he talked to his squad at halftime about keeping up the intensity, and said the Red Raiders responded early in the second half, but the Broncos put two goals on the board quickly late in the half to tie the score at two.
But Madison County held East Forsyth off the board the rest of the way and grabbed the win and a state playoff berth on Chason’s kick.
Reno said the third-straight trip to state is huge for the program.
“I hate to say people looked down on us with Madison County soccer, but we weren’t really known for it,” he said. “And so that’s been something on my mind for a lot of years. The goal is to get this program to one of those that people look at and sees that that’s a team that goes to state consistently every year. And so this is the third year in a row in what I would consider to be one of the hardest regions in the entire state. I think it’s a testament to the girls. It’s something we’ve been working for all season.”
Chason gets attention for her goal-scoring prowess, but Reno said the team has quite a few players who shine. He pointed out how tough the team has been defensively this season, allowing just 18 goals while shutting out nine opponents.
A lot of that defensive grit comes at the goalie position.
“Last year, we lost Josie Johnson who was arguably one of the best goalkeepers I’ve seen and Makaylee West has stepped into that position and worked hard all season with Coach (Randall) Ballenger,” said Reno. “She’s one of the reasons our team has had nine shutouts. Her goal kicks alleviate the pressure from the back a little bit. Her punts are an absolute weapon. If we get a bounce, Emma’s running in. It’s been nice to see how hard she’s worked.”
Reno noted that Alondra Perales stepped in for Makenzie Lester Friday and did a great job.
“It’s nice to see a player step up in a big game like that,” he said.
Reno said Coco Qiu “provides a lot transitionally” for the team, and he said Peeples’ goal Friday was great to see.
“I think Ada Peeples’ goal tonight is a testament to the fact that all season she has busted her tail offensively and defensively,” he said. “She’s kind of like the little engine in the middle that makes this team run.”
Reno said he expects his team to travel to Heritage-Catoosa for the first round of state April 13. The Red Raiders faced them before in the Sweet 16. He said the field is small and narrow, so it’s good the team has experience there.
Madison County is scheduled to host North Hall (3-9-1) Friday at 5:30 p.m., then visit Monroe Area (6-6) April 8 at 5 p.m. to close out the regular season.
