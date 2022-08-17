Madison County can run. They showed opponents that last season, piling up chunks of yardage in their first season under new offensive coordinator Tim Taylor’s triple-option attack.
That ground-and-pound game plan remains in year two of the offense.
“The kids have a better understanding of it,” said Red Raider head coach Chris Smith, whose team finished 5-5 last year. “We’re able to do some things with what we call tags.”
What’s a tag?
“It’s what we call a fixer,” he said. “It’s just little things that might change the assignment for one or two people, which should give us an advantage.”
The coach said he liked what he saw last year in the first season under Taylor’s offense.
“I was very proud of what we were able to do last year, especially in the first year in a new system,” he said. “It was still triple option, but it was different. The success we had last year I was proud of. I thought we got into a couple of games and we took our foot off the gas a couple of times when we had an opportunity to put some games away.”
Smith said Stephens County and Cedar Shoals losses were painful last year, because the Red Raiders had a chance to put both games away. He says this year’s success will depend on whether his team can finish off opponents when the opportunity is there.
“The biggest thing I want to see with this group this year is we can’t take our foot off the gas,” said Smith. “We got to respect everybody we play week in and week out. You respect other teams by going out and playing hard every snap and you don’t take a play off. If one person takes one play off, it may be six points. We can’t do that. We have to work hard every day and every snap until the horn goes off.”
While fall Friday nights are the focus, it’s the summer when the outcomes are largely decided — that hard work of preparation. Madison County lost a lot of manpower up front from last year. And getting the guys on the lines of scrimmage prepared is a top goal.
“Your skill players get all the publicity in the newspapers and all that, but you win and lose ball games in the trenches,” said the coach. “Those linemen don’t get enough credit for what they do. Your success lies with what those guys are able to accomplish as a unit on both sides of the ball.”
The Red Raiders participated in summer camps in Habersham and Morgan counties, where they faced several area schools, and Smith said this year’s road graders showed up to play.
“They (the offensive line) weren’t backing down against nobody,” said Smith. “It was exciting to watch their development over the summer, because that was an area that Coach Taylor and I really weren’t sure how it was going to look.”
THE OFFENSE
Braxton Waller returns on the offensive line at guard.
“He’ll help solidify the o line and be the leader up front,” said the coach.
Wyatt Morris will start at left tackle, with Walker Simmons at center, Will Huntsinger at right guard and Justin Smith at right tackle.
Cole Hillsman, Casen Duggins, Blake Ledford, Zane Milz, Josh Strickland and Jacob Beusse will split time at halfback.
“Having Hillsman back from injury this year is going to be a big boost for us,” said Smith. “He does some really good things with the ball in his hands.”
Jake Ramsey and Tristan Stuart will play fullback, with Quinton Turner also playing the position when he returns from injury.
Camden Smith, Coach Smith’s son and younger brother to former standout and current Georgia walk-on, Colby Smith, will now take over as the Red Raider signal caller.
“Camden will transition from halfback to quarterback and take the reigns and I think he’s going to do a good job,” said the coach. “He’s had a really good summer. He’s been waiting his turn and it’s time for him to take over and lead us. He’s excited for that opportunity and looks forward to it.”
Zach Esters, Charley Duggins, AJ Reid and Vick Hajdu will play receiver.
“Vick should be our leader in that area,” said Smith.
Caylon Kettle, DeShaun Johnson and Colby Lewis will split time at tight end. Remington Gurley is the kicker and Bryson Drake will punt.
THE DEFENSE
Madison County traditionally relies on some guys to play both sides of the ball. And that’s no different in 2022.
“I never feel comfortable depth wise,” said Smith. “I know we need more bodies. You can’t ever have enough linemen. But I feel good about our guys.”
Morris and Strickland will line up at defensive end, with Waller playing nose. Hajdu and Carson Craig will start out outside linebacker, with Ramsey and Drake lining up at inside linebacker.
In the secondary are Hillsman, Casen Duggins, Charley Duggins, Reid, Milz, Beusse, Esters, Blake Ledford and Smith.
“We’re trying to develop eight-to-10 bodies and create some depth back there and get those guys some rest, because all those guys are also playing on the offensive side of the ball,” said Smith.
THE SCHEDULE
Madison County opens its season at 7:30 Friday at Franklin County, which finished 3-7 last year, where they’ll try to keep the canon that is fired after Lion touchdowns silent.
“We haven’t played those guys in about five years,” said Smith. “We’re excited to play them again and renew that rivalry. We know that their coaching staff is in their second year and they do a really good job.”
The Red Raiders follow that with their first home game the following Friday, Aug. 26, against Elbert County, with a new group of former Red Raiders inducted into the program’s “Circle of Honor” before the game. The Blue Devils finished 5-5 last year.
“Elbert County is going to be a good game for us,” said Smith. “They added and Andy Dyer from Archer and I think he’s running the offense. They got a really good staff and a good group of kids, another old rivalry. Got a lot of respect for their staff.”
After a bye week, the Red Raiders open their region schedule Sept. 9 at home versus Cherokee Bluff. The Bears are coming off an 11-1 season.
“They’ll be different than they were last year,” said Smith. “They lost some key players. They had a running back with over 1,800 yards, and they lose a lot of production there. We saw them over the summer. Well coached. Don’t know a whole lot about them.”
Madison County travels to North Oconee Sept. 16 to face the Titans, who started last year 1-3, then finished 10-4 and earned the Region 8-AAAA championship before advancing to the state semifinals.
“They do things the right way and they’re coming off a very good year last year, making a deep run in the playoffs and they return a lot,” said Smith, whose team fell to the Titans 28-0 last year. “Most people in our region would consider them probably the odds on favorite to win the region again this year.”
Madison County has another bye week and then returns home Sept. 30 to face Chestatee, who finished 3-7 last year with a 24-21 loss to the Red Raiders.
“I thought they were better last year than had been in the previous year,” said Smith. “They got a good coaching staff and do the best they can with their kids. That was a game last year we really had to pick it up in the second half to get a win. They’ll get after you for four quarters.”
Madison County visits North Hall Oct. 7. The Trojans finished 6-5 last year and their coach wasn’t retained.
“They’ll be a completely different team and system than they were,” said Smith. “They used to be a wing T and now I’m pretty sure they’ll be a spread team trying to throw the ball around. Their best player transferred out and went to Gainesville. Not real sure how they’ll be.”
The Red Raiders will seek to avenge a 27-20 loss last year to Cedar Shoals at home Oct. 14. The Jaguars finished last year at 3-7.
“You know they’re always going to be athletic and have kids that can run to the football and make plays,” said Smith. “They’re always a threat year in and year out. Coach (Leroy) Ryals does a good job with those guys. That’s always a tough game. Felt like we gave one away against them last year, so we’re hungry for that one.”
Madison County will travel to East Forsyth, which finished 2-8 last year, Oct. 20.
“They’re a second year program playing region football, so not real sure what they’ll have,” said the coach. “We know they’ll be coached well.”
The Red Raiders’ final home game will be Oct. 28 versus Walnut Grove, which finished 3-7 last year.
“Their coaching staff does a really good job getting those kids coached up and ready to play,” said Smith. “They’re going to come in hungry, dropping back down into 4A out of 5A. We’re excited about having those guys back in there.”
Madison County closes the season Nov. 4 against East Hall, which finished 1-9 last year and fell to the Red Raiders, 62-18.
“They’ll have an opportunity to be better this year,” said the coach. “Not real sure what they lost and what they got back.”
Jefferson and Flowery Branch exited Region 8-AAAA this year.
“You know what to expect from those guys and they talent they have year in and year out,” said Smith of the two schools. “With these other guys, I don’t know what they have and don’t have. I don’t want to sell anyone short. You start taking things for granted like that and that sets you up for failure. We’re going to treat everybody the same.”
Smith said a good season depends on the mental makeup of the guys in red and gray.
“The things we tell our kids everyday is we’re going to come out and control the things we can control,” he said. “That’s our effort and attitude. We’re going to have that blue collar mindset where we come in and put the hard hat on, grab the lunch pail and the sledge hammer and go to work every day. That’s just what we got to be. We’ve got to control who we are and not worry about everybody else.”
THE ROSTER
1 Casen Duggins Jr. RB/DB
2 Curion Hyche So. FB/LB
3 Camden Smith Jr. QB/DB
4 Quention Turner Sr. FB/LB
5 Zahmerius Shiflet Jr. FB/LB
6 Brayden Clark Fr. QB/Db
7 Cole Hillsman Sr. RB/DB
8 De’Shun Brown Fr. RB/DB
9 Joshua Strickland Jr. RB/DE
10 Carson Craig So. QB/LB
11 Victor Hajdu Sr. WR/DB
12 Reid Dudley So. WR/DB
13 Luke Hill Fr. QB/Db
14 Tristan Stuart So. FB/LB
15 De’Antonio Davis So. RB/DB
16 Blake Ledford Jr. RB/DB
17 Colby Lewis Sr. TE/LB
18 Mason Johnson Jr. FB/LB
19 Remington Gurley Sr. K
20 Jacob Beusse Jr. RB/DB
21Charley Duggins Sr. RB/DB
22 Jake Ramsey Sr. FB/LB
23 AJ Reid Sr. WR/DB
24 Zane Milz Sr. RB/LB
25 Zach Esters Jr. WR/DB
26 Mason Haley Jr. WR/DB
27 Bryson Drake Jr. FB/LB
28 Rydge Dudley So. WR/DB
29 Peyton Ownbey So. WR/DB
30 Caylon Kettle So. WR/DB
31 Casen Hillsman Fr. RB/DB
32 Colton Stevens Jr. WR/LB
33 Walker Scogin Jr. TE/DL
34 Will Kettle Fr. RB/LB
35 JT Fowler Fr. FB/LB
36 Jamari Bland So. RB/LB
37 Chad Chamberlain Sr. WR/DB
38 Trynt Latimore Fr. FB/LB
39 Brealon Curry Fr. FB/DL
40 Jaiden Hanson So. WR/DB
41 Deshaun Johnson Jr. TE/DL
42 DeAndre Grant Fr. RB/DB
43 Brantley Ellis Jr. TE/LB
44 Jeremiah Sharpe Fr. TE/DE
45 Jacob Huntsinger Fr. WR/DE
46 Jordan Mitchell So. RB/LB
47 Ty’Darius Perrin Fr. FB/LB
48 Max Miller Fr. WR/DB
49 Corey Mitchell Jr. WR/LB
50 Braxton Waller Jr. OL/DL
51 Fisher Kilgore Fr. OL/DL
52 Justin Smith So. OL/DL
53 Cohen Brown Fr. OL/LB
54 James Simental Fr. OL/DL
55 Jasiah Toole Fr. OL/DL
56 Dylan Kesler Fr. OL/DL
57 Tripp Voyles OL/DL
58 Wyatt Morris Jr. OL/DL
59 Chris Cornejo Jr. OL/DL
60 Walker Simmons Jr. OL/DL
61 Tobye Payne Fr. OL/DL
62 Joshua Teague So. OL/DL
63 David Smith Sr. OL/DL
64 Phillip Nguyen Fr. OL/DL
65 Brayden Gordan Fr. OL/DL
66 Nolan Russell So. OL/DL
67 Blake Akins Fr. OL/DL
68 Landon Hartman Fr. OL/DL
69 Haden Cheek Fr. OL/DL
70 Landon Marzek So. OL/DL
71 Eli Shafique Fr. OL/DL
72 John Price Jr. OL/DL
73 Trey Sumrall Fr. OL/DL
74 Mich Crane Fr. OL/DL
75 Brady Collier So. OL/DL
76 Will Huntsinger Jr. OL/DL
77 Zack Melton Fr. OL/DL
78 Jacob Pierce So. OL/DL
79 Tyler Longe So. OL/LB
80 Ta’Kyous Robinson Jr. TE/DL
81 Cedric Bolton Jr. WR/DB
82 Kale Moore Fr. WR/DB
83 Coley Chastain So. WR/DB
84 Carmello Holt So. WR/DB
85 Logan King Fr. WR/DB
86 Elijah Norman Fr. WR/DB
87 VJ Woods Fr. WR/DB
88 Anderson Craig So. WR/DB
89 Tahzim Momin So. WR/DB
90 Cameron Ellis Fr. RB/LB
