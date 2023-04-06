Reese Braswell remembers meeting Madison County wrestling coach Richie Houston. The senior, who signed a wrestling scholarship Friday with Central Christian College of Kansas, stood before a crowd in the high school gym and recalled what Houston told him as a sixth grader, a few words that he said changed his life.
“He told me something no one’s ever told me,” said the wrestler who has put years of hard work on the mat despite suffering from cerebral palsy. “He said, ‘You want to be here, you can be here.’ And he created an environment for me that was a family and them boys over there (the wrestling team) are my family. And I’m with him every day. And you know what? He’s like a second father to me. It means a lot.”
Brasewell enjoyed a signing-day celebration with his friends, family, fans and teammates Friday. There were some tears of joy, too.
MCHS athletic director Mike Haynes got choked up talking about how special and inspirational Braswell is.
“The statistics are one in a hundred,” said Haynes to Braswell. “One in a hundred high school athletes get a chance to go on to the next level, which would make you one out of a hundred. You ain’t one out of a hundred. You’re one in a million. I got to watch him for four years. At a time when everybody finds a way to say ‘I can’t,’ he finds a way to say ‘I can.’ You’re my hero.”
Houston listed some of Braswell’s accomplishments.
“We are here to honor Reese’s achievements in wrestling, but most importantly his will to fight and breaking down walls,” said the longtime Madison County wrestling coach. “He does things that most other people couldn’t do. He’s truly been an inspiration.”
Houston pointed out how Northeast Georgia is the “hub” of wrestling in Georgia, adding that “Region 8” is the toughest in the state in all classifications. Braswell was named the “Region 8 MVP” a couple of seasons ago. He noted that Braswell is not just one in a million, “but one out of 80” in the U.S. to receive the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s and the United States Marine Corps’ Character and Leadership All-American Award. He presented Braswell with that certificate Friday.
Braswell spoke of his physical challenges and determination in an interview for a feature story in this paper during his sophomore season.
“I just remember things being tough, but you can always get through them,” he said. “The best I can remember, I was about six and a half when I had my first surgery. I don’t remember much about it, but I can remember bits and pieces. When I was six and a half, I had 10 (surgeries) at one time. They put hardware on my shins and they went back and put hardware there (points to leg).”
Braswell recalled a lot of therapy and “having my family right there doing everything I ever needed.”
The senior addressed the crowd Friday and said everyone in attendance “has changed my life in so many ways.”
“It might not all be the same way, but you have,” he said.
He said he is grateful for all the support.
“I just want to start by saying thank you to everyone that’s here,” he said. “It means a lot to me, more than you’d ever know. If you’d a told me when I was in sixth grade that I’d be standing here signing a scholarship today, I’d a said you’re crazy. You’re not looking for me, you’re looking for people like Jace (Jachimski) or Bryer (Autry) or any of those guys sitting over there. But yet, here we are.”
Braswell then welcomed a long line of well-wishers at the signing table for a photo with each, and cake was shared with all.
Reese’s parents, Jason and Allison Braswell, said they are so proud of their son.
“We are incredibly proud of Reese and every obstacle he has already overcome,” said the Braswells. “From being told he would never walk to playing rec football to wrestling in high school and now having the opportunity to wrestle in college, he continues to do the impossible, and we are excited to watch his next chapter unfold.”
They also thanked Houston for his work with Reese.
“We can’t thank Coach Richie Houston enough for everything he has done and taught Reese over the years,” said the Braswells. “Not everyone would have found a place on a sports team for him because of his disability, but Reese was fortunate to have two coaches do just that. When Chad Hart took him on to play football, we were overjoyed and truly thankful. Coach Houston has always included Reese fully in every team event and taught him more than we ever could as his parents. We appreciate all the support from the community, the wrestling team, and all the coaches who have all believed in him and helped get him this far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.