Reese Braswell remembers meeting Madison County wrestling coach Richie Houston. The senior, who signed a wrestling scholarship Friday with Central Christian College of Kansas, stood before a crowd in the high school gym and recalled what Houston told him as a sixth grader, a few words that he said changed his life.

“He told me something no one’s ever told me,” said the wrestler who has put years of hard work on the mat despite suffering from cerebral palsy. “He said, ‘You want to be here, you can be here.’ And he created an environment for me that was a family and them boys over there (the wrestling team) are my family. And I’m with him every day. And you know what? He’s like a second father to me. It means a lot.”

