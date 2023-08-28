Friday, Aug. 18, marked the beginning of the football season for Madison County High School. The Red Raiders kicked off their season in high scoring fashion with a strong defensive showing to match.

The offensive attack was led by senior quarterback Camden Smith who put on a huge performance. Smith started the night off with a 17-yard passing touchdown to sophomore Brayden Clark. He had two rushing touchdowns of 35 yards and two yards respectively. He would also add a 73-yard kickoff return touchdown as well. He finished the night with 14 carries for 124 yards.

