Red Raider head coach Ken Morgan has a message for past, current and future players in the softball program.
“This is family,” he said.
Morgan organized Saturday’s Red Raider alumni game at the high school field with that spirit in mind.
“We’re trying to keep the tradition going of getting these families together to laugh and cut up,” said the coach. “It’s got nothing to do with the game. It’s not about them going out there and playing the game. It’s about them seeing each other. And the families and the photo with all the kids. There was so much chatter about the kids and their families. That just makes it worthwhile.”
Madison County’s 2021 team opens its season Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at home versus Elbert County (see more about this year’s team in the next issue). And Morgan wants his players to see the big picture as they play — that connections with teammates last longer than the game and hold tremendous importance.
“You play a lot of ball through you lifetime, but you go to school with these girls and you spend days doing things not on the softball field,” said Morgan. “And 10 years from now, these girls are going to be on your Facebook and on your phone and you’re still going to be talking to them, because we’re family. What they’re playing for is a tradition, not just a softball game to win or lose. It’s about the tradition that’s been established and being part of a group that’s bigger than yourself.”
Morgan said the next alumni game may be held at night so that the event can be held in cooler temperatures than Saturday’s scorcher.
