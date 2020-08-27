There’s the two-minute drill late in games, when a quarterback tries to manage a clock and lead his team down the field for a dramatic win.
Well, the Red Raiders are sort of in that mode for the start of the 2020 season. The team lost eight practices in pads due to a coach’s positive coronavirus test. And now preseason preparations are like a hurry-up offense, with the whole team pushing to get everything ready before hitting the field at Habersham Central on Sept. 4.
Red Raider head coach Chris Smith said he’s telling his players that there are no excuses. The team has to be ready. It’s simply a matter of focus.
“Ultimately, you look at it and we’re a little behind of where we should be,” said Smith. “But that’s not going be an excuse on Sept. 4. We’ve got to come out here every single day knowing we lost that much practice time and knowing that we have to work that much harder. Bottom line, we know where we’re at and what we’ve got to do and we got to get to work.”
Of course, getting ready in a short time frame is a motivator. But energy is high for another reason, too — the success of the Red Raider 2019 campaign, when the team made the playoffs, then advanced to the Class AAAA state quarterfinals with first and second round wins. It was the farthest Madison County has ever advanced in the football playoffs.
Smith said the passion of those days has carried forward into 2020, even as the squad deals with the uncertainties surrounding coronavirus.
“Those kids were like, wow, this is fun,” said Smith of the playoff wins. “You try to tell them as a coach that this is what it’s all about. I think the success is big with a lot of the attitudes. Some of them who didn’t have the best attitude last year have come back this year and their attitude is totally different. It’s had a great impact on the program as far as attitude and commitment of the players. This senior class realizing this is it. This may be the last time I get to strap the helmet up. I have an opportunity to go out there and play in Raider stadium on Friday night. It was huge for us and our community. The goal is to repeat that.”
But getting on the field each week in 2020 is not a sure thing due to the pandemic. Smith said getting ready for actual football is one thing, but it’s not the only task at hand. The first goal is to stay healthy and to be able to play. That requires attention to safety.
“You just have try to get your kids to recognize how important it is to wear a mask, to social distance, to do the little things that is going to take to keep everyone healthy with an opportunity to compete and play each week,” said Smith. “If you don’t do those things, you’re increasing the opportunity for someone in the program to contract this COVID-19 disease and then you’re in trouble.”
THE LINEUP
There’s a lot to replace from last year’s state quarterfinal team. That starts at quarterback, where Smith’s son, Colby, a four-year starter on both sides of the ball called the shots for the past three seasons, while also quarterbacking the defense and helping teammates line up in proper spots.
“A lot of people don’t realize, but I’d say probably about 80 percent of the plays that we sent in last year got checked and that’s something we relied on him to do on both sides of the ball,” said Smith. “We have to find that person on both sides of the ball.”
Smith declined to name a starter at quarterback, but he said three people are being considered for the role: Cooper Brown, Cole Hillsman and Martavian Cooper.
“It’s tough in a practice situation, there’s only so much you can throw at them and it look like a true, live situation,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to create more pressure for those guys and put them under a microscope and just see how they respond to it. They’ve all done some really good things.”
Cooper is a returning big-play threat. He finished with over 700 yards receiving and 600 yards rushing in 2019. So, the senior will get the ball in his hands wherever he plays on offense.
“He is one of the best athletes in the region,” said Smith, adding that returning B-back Dayton Gresham is also a force for the Raiders on offense. “He (Cooper) and Dayton are the guys we have to find ways to get touches each and every game.”
Ty Chapel is the team’s A-back, who Smith said had a good offseason in the weight room.
“We’re looking for big things out of him,” said the coach.
Madison County has Cooper, Devin Welborn and Nolan Hill has receiving threats. The coach said Hill has been standing out in practice.
“He’s made some outstanding catches, just going up over the top of people and taking the ball,” said Smith.
The road graders on offense will be short on experience, with senior Chandler Phillips the only returning starter on the offensive line. Dylan Vining also returns, but Smith said he wants to keep Vining on the defensive side of the ball this year.
“We’ve got some new faces up front on the offensive line,” said the coach. “I think they’re going to do a good job.”
Smith said senior Gavin McCannon had a great offseason and that “we’re looking for big things out of him.”
The coach said Will Huntsinger has looked good in practice and could get playing time on the offensive or defensive line.
On defense, Smith said his team looks pretty stout up front, with Kiya Hubbard and Zahmerius Shiflet returning at the ends.
“They look good and are moving well,” said the coach. “And we have to have both of those guys play well. They have to be a key role in what we do defensively.”
Defensive lineman Eli Akins returns after suffering an elbow injury last year. Smith said Akins is in really good shape. Smith said Jaylon Thomas will play a big role on the defensive line.
Tyler Wright will play middle linebacker, with seniors Brock McElroy and Brady Bates at the outside linebacker positions.
“We feel very good about them,” said Smith. “They’re smart kids, athletic and run well.”
Sophomore cornerback Cole Hillsman is the only returning starter in the secondary. Smith said Logan Selk and Zane Milz are battling for the other corner role. He said the team will have a three-man rotation at safety, with Cooper, Hill and Welborn.
“We’re looking for leadership on that side of the ball,” said the coach. “You got checks and knowing where people are supposed to be and getting people lined up. Last year, Colby, Harrison Kirkland and Adam Echols — if someone was misaligned, they’d let them know. We have to find that on that side of the ball, for sure. And I think we will. We have some good kids.”
The kicking game is a question mark this year, with Logan McClure, Jake Solomon and Tate Bennett all battling for field goal, PAT and kickoff duties. The team may split the roles between them.
At punter, Akins and Wright are both vying for the role.
THE REGION
Madison County will face a new Region 8-AAAA alignment.
“It’s definitely going to be different,” said Smith. “You add the Hall County schools, Chestatee, East Hall, Flowery Branch, then bring in Jefferson who everybody knows is loaded. Flowery Branch is loaded. Then you’ve got the three leftovers (from the previous alignment). Us, North Oconee and Cedar. It’s going to be a tough region. Everybody knows Jefferson and Flowery Branch will be really good.”
Smith said Chestatee has a very dynamic quarterback.
“I don’t know what they have around him,” he said. “But I know that kid can play. I’ve seen film. East Hall had a down year last year, but they’ve had some success in the last three or four years. Cedar Shoals is Cedar. They’ll be athletic and well coached. And they’ll come ready to play. North Oconee went through a situation like we did. They lost some key players on both sides. So how are they going to fill those roles? What do they have to replace them?”
Smith said the lack of scrimmage film will be different this year, since preseason matchups were canceled due to coronavirus.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” he said. “We had no scrimmages to get eyeballs on those guys and see what they look like. This year is a deal where you have to do an even better job in preparation each week.”
THE UNCERTAINTY
Of course, the primary uncertainty is outside of the players’ control. Will the season be completed in the middle of the pandemic?
“We could line up on Sept. 4 and play and roll in on Monday and they could say everything is canceled,” said Smith. “There’s just a lot of uncertainty.”
Smith said every day on the field must be appreciated and treated with energy and enthusiasm.
“It’s on us (the coaches) to make sure we’re out here every day with a lot of enthusiasm and it’s hard sometimes because of the uncertainty,” he said. “You want this senior class to have the opportunity to get this season in. They’ve spent the last three years working to get to this point. And for them to possibly not have an opportunity to play, that hurts. I’m just praying each day we’re able to keep our kids healthy and have an opportunity to play.”
