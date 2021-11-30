Might as well shout it out on the PA — “Madison County for three!”
The Red Raiders are off to a 3-0 start after a 53-44 win over Elbert County Tuesday night in Danielsville.
“It’s been four or five years since we’ve done that,” said Madison County head coach Bryan Bird of his team’s 3-0 start. “Elbert County, they’re a really good team. They won their region championship last year and they’re going to compete for it this year.”
Madison County now visits East Jackson at 8:30 p.m. Friday and hosts Banks County at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Bird said Elbert is a “very physical team, which we haven’t seen yet.”
“So I was really excited how we responded,” he said. “We really challenged our guys to handle their physicality and rebound and just have a great defensive effort. And we did that. It was a great team effort. We had a lot of guys contribute. I feel like that was the most complete game we’ve played all year.”
Like the previous two games, Madison County started out red hot, jumping to a 9-0 lead. The team stayed an arm’s length from Elbert County for most of the night, leading 31-18 at the half and 43-33 after three.
Sophomore point guard Jay Carruth paced the Red Raiders with 19. Mason Smith had 12. Peyton South and Grant Smith both finished with six. Chris Rhodes and Deshaun Johnson had four apiece and Casen Duggins chipped in two.
The Madison County girls fell Tuesday night to Elbert County, 67-28, in their first home game of the year.
Tiffany Wilson led Madison County with seven points. Kelsie Gresham and Kate Bray had six apiece. Kyrsten Watts and Janiah Borders had three. Karsyn Daniels had two and Avery Bailey chipped in one.
The Madison County girls will visit East Jackson at 7 p.m. Friday and host Banks County at noon Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.