The Madison County wrestling program is planning three camps at “The Dome” on the high school campus in June.
BIG RED WRESTLING CAMP
The “Big Red MC Jr. Wrestling Camp” will be held June 1-2 from 9 a.m. to noon both days. The Madison County High School cafeteria provides USDA lunch at no cost, and parents can pick up that up from from the high school between noon and 12:30 p.m. each day.
The cost of the camp is $55.
The camp goal is “to provide the basic fundamentals needed to excel in wrestling. The beginner will learn two takedowns, one move from bottom and one move from top. Campers will be given situations to learn and appreciate the sport of wrestling. Also to give the opportunity to master skills needed to be a high school state champion.”
Clinicians include Seth Bell, former Emmanuel college wrestler, former Madison County assistant coach; Sean McElligott, state champion, former Madison County assistant coach, new Upson Lee head coach; Brooks Gayton former Cartersville head coach, current Madison County Middle School head coach; and Richie Houston, former GWU wrestler and Madison County High School head coach; and other former MCHS wrestlers and current college wrestlers.
HODGES CAMP, CODY BOND CHAMP CAMP
The “Hodges Camp,” will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 14-15 at the Dome wrestling facility in Danielsville on the high school camps. The cost is $25.
The “Cody Bond Champ Camp” will be held June 17-18 from 6 to 8 p.m. for $55. Campers, who need at least one year of experience to attend, can attend one or both camps for $55.
The camp goals are “to provide the basic fundamentals needed to excel in high school wrestling. Also to give the opportunity to master skills needed to be a high school state champion, while seeing different techniques taught by other coaches.”
Clinicians are Jake Hodges of University of Northern Iowa and Cody Bond of Appalachian State University, an NCAA qualifier and four-time state finalist for Madison County.
Registration is on first day starting at 5:30 p.m.
Make checks payable to the Madison County Take Down Club. Mail to Coach Richie Houston at P.O. Box 655, Danielsville, GA 30633 or pay the first day of camp.
For more information, contact Coach Houston at 706-498-1442 or rhouston@madison.k12.ga.us.
