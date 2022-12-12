Three Madison County wrestlers turned in undefeated performances in the Banks Scramble in Homer Friday.
Bryer Autry, 175 lbs., Toby House, 165 lbs., and Andrew Fairchild, 120 lbs., each went 4-0 in the individual scramble tournament.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Three Madison County wrestlers turned in undefeated performances in the Banks Scramble in Homer Friday.
Bryer Autry, 175 lbs., Toby House, 165 lbs., and Andrew Fairchild, 120 lbs., each went 4-0 in the individual scramble tournament.
“We had a bunch of guys out with the flu,” said head coach Richie Houston of his team Monday. “We have a couple of guys kind of banged up. Trying to get through this week.”
The team was slated to face Rabun County Tuesday in a dual match, but results weren’t available as of press time. The Red Raiders travel to Berkmar High School this weekend for the 36-team “Gorilla Warfare” tournament.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.