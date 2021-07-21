The Madison County Recreation Department will hold a “Toss for Tots” cornhole tournament Sunday, Aug. 22.
Check in is at 1 p.m., with bags flying at 1:30 p.m.
The tournament will benefit the recreation department’s scholarship fund. The recreation department is at 1345 Hwy. 98 in Danielsville.
The cost for doubles teams is $20 and $10 for singles. There will be prizes for first, second and third place. The event is sponsored by WW Boards.
For more information, call 706-795-6270 or visit www.madcorec.com.
