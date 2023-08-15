Football season is starting up and that includes the work of the Madison County Touchdown Club, which has played an integral part of Red Raider teams for years.

The club — bolstered by Jeffrey Luthi, Ricky McElroy, Tony Ingram, Brian Kirk and Dennis Coker — has fundraised for the Red Raider football program since the 1980’s. Fundraisers include the sale of concessions, signs and ads, a car/truck giveaway and the “Opportunity for Greatness” pledge donations.

