Football season is starting up and that includes the work of the Madison County Touchdown Club, which has played an integral part of Red Raider teams for years.
The club — bolstered by Jeffrey Luthi, Ricky McElroy, Tony Ingram, Brian Kirk and Dennis Coker — has fundraised for the Red Raider football program since the 1980’s. Fundraisers include the sale of concessions, signs and ads, a car/truck giveaway and the “Opportunity for Greatness” pledge donations.
The club, with around 20 members helping with volunteering and fundraising, typically raises about $70,000 a year and every penny goes back to the program. Fundraising has been used for the purchase of the scoreboard at the football field, uniforms, helmet pads and equipment. The Touchdown Club also often feeds varsity, junior varsity and middle school teams for games. Feeding players is a big expense, totaling about $20,000-25,000 a year.
Fundraising has also supported other Red Raider sport programs, helping to pay for uniforms, lodging and equipment and sending kids to camps and all-star games.
“We have been lucky to have people who step up,” Luthi says, acknowledging the community’s role in helping the club support athletic programs. He also notes that McElroy was one of the members that started the TD club and is still an active member. Ingram, Kirk and Coker have been involved in the club for 25-30 years, long after their sons graduated.
Board members for this year include Luthi as president, Alan Simmons as vice president, Ashley Waller as secretary, Kirk as treasurer and Adrienne Simmons as membership chairman.
“The new board members are helping to carry on the fine tradition of helping to ensure the club keeps getting strong support,” Luthi says.
He adds that the support of fans at football games has been “phenomenal,” with the stands full even at away games.
Touchdown would like to see more community members volunteering to help with fundraisers and getting the word out about the club this year, as much of that work is led by Touchdown members who do not have current players on the teams.
Community members can find out more about Touchdown and its fundraisers by visiting the Madison County Touchdown Club Facebook page.
Another key part of the Touchdown Club ramping up Aug. 18 is the Circle of Honor.
Back in 2021, the club noticed how there wasn’t recognition for alumni football players who model integrity and other key character traits.
The club changed that and now hosts a ceremony every year prior to the home opener of the football season. A committee chooses the year’s inductees based on performance statistics, previous awards, impact on the community and character justification to receive the honor.
This year there will be about 10 alumni recognized on Aug. 18 before the game against Franklin. A meet and greet will be held at 5 p.m. in the Board of Education’s lunchroom so the 2021 and 2022 Circle of Honor inductees can meet the new honorees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.