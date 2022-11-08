The Madison County Touchdown Club is compiling a list of all former Madison County High School players who received football scholarships.
“Need graduation year and where they went to college,” said organizers. “We want to put it in next year’s program and each program thereafter. It doesn’t necessarily have to come from the person receiving the scholarship but could come from a family member, friend, or whoever. We want this to go all the way back to 1956. That was the first year Madison County had a football team.”
