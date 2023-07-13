The Circle of Honor sponsored by the Madison County Touchdown Club will have the 2023 induction ceremony prior to the season home opener against Franklin County.
The Touchdown Club is still looking for nominations for the Circle of Honor. Nominations can be given to any Touchdown Club member. “We need year(s) played, awards, any stats and if they played college football,” leaders said. The Touchdown Club is also looking for any former football players that went on and played college football. The Club needs their name, years played and college they played football at. This list will go in the football program honoring those individuals. “We are looking for any players that meet the criteria,” leaders said. “There is a good list that has been started but we have very little from the years 1956 up to 1979. Of course please submit anyone else from 1979 up through 2022 in case we missed anyone.”
