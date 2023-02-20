Madison County track teams opened their 2023 season Saturday at Franklin County, with the guys taking second and the girls finishing third in the four-team event against Jefferson, Banks County and Franklin County.
Red Raiders who finished in the top 10 in their events included:
•100-meter dash — Josh Strickland, 7th, 12.11
•200-meter dash — De’Antonio Davis, 2nd, 23.64; Josh Strickland, 7th, 24.72; Da’Shun Brown, 9th, 24.81
•400-meter dash — Clint Gentry, 5th, 55.23; Da’Shun Brown, 9th, 56.20; Elijah Norman, 10th, 57.67
•800-meter run — Elijah Neal, 3rd, 2:18.03; Javon Johnson, 4th, 2:20.12; Joshua Ivey, 9th, 2:32.25
•1600 meter run — Gabe McCary, 2nd, 4:47.18; Elijah Neal, 4th, 5:09. 84; Javon Johnson, 5th, 5:14.25; Colt Kennedy, 8th, 5:30.94; Joshua Ivey, 9th, 5:33.13; Marcus Hughes, 10th, 5:33.45
•3200 meter run — Gabe McCary, 1st, 10:26.34; Colt Kennedy, 3rd, 11:34. 63; Marcus Hughes, 4th, 13:01.30
•110-meter hurdles — Antwan Reid, 1st, 16:56; Evan Barrett, 5th, 17.97; Joseph Lewis, 6th, 18.68
•300-meter hurdles — Antwan Reid, 3rd, 44.93; Evan Barrett, 5th, 47.36; Blay Blay Htoo, 49.42
•4X200-meter relays — Madison County, 1st, 1:35.92
•4X400 meter relays — Madison County, 1st, 3:50.57
•High jump — Antwan Reid, 5’10”
•Long jump — Blay Blay Htoo, 4th, 17’02”; Corey Mitchell, 5th, 16’11”; Cordell Hunter, 7th, 15’11”; Brandon Burkhardt, 10th, 14’9.5”
•Triple jump — Joseph Lewis, 3rd, 37’6.5”
•Pole vault — Carraway Best, 2nd, 9’6”
•Discus — Morgan Mallard, 1st, 136’9”; Zakhari Shiflet, 4th, 112’8”
•Shot put — Morgan Mallard, 6th, 39’03”
•100-meter dash — Mionna Gillespie, 6th, 13.94; Bailey Smith, 7th, 13.99; Laterra Beasley, 9th, 14.37
•200-meter dash — Bailey Smith, 4th, 29.09; Laterra Beasley, 7th, 29.85; Mionna Gillespie, 8th, 30.02; Aubrey Gomez, 10th, 30.83
•400-meter dash — Aubrey Gomez, 3rd, 1:10.18; Lyndi Golden, 8th, 1:14.91
•800-meter run — Mary Grace Watson, 5th, 3:03.14; Ella Beard, 6th, 3:05.64
•1600-meter run — Linslei Wood, 2nd, 6:33.35; Ella Beard, 5th, 6:44.89; Mary Grace Watson, 6th, 6:54.05
•100-meter hurdles — Cate Stroud, 2nd, 18.27; K’Lee Starling, 5th, 21.42; Isabelle Williams, 6th, 21.61
•300-meter hurdles — Cate Stroud, 3rd, 54.94; Isabelle Williams, 6th, 1:03.17; K’Lee Starling, 7th, 1:03.20
•4X100-meter relays — Madison County, 3rd, 58.88
•4X200-meter relays — Madison County, 1st, 1:57.70
•High jump — Vivien Hajdu, 1st, 4’08”
•Triple jump — Bailey Smith, 1st, 30’03.5”
•Discus — Isabelle Williams, 4th, 78’10”; Shante Norman, 9th, 61’08”; Shea Cain, 10th, 59’08”
•Shot put — Shea Cain, 5th, 29’03”
