Several Madison County track team members qualified for the state sectionals with top-four finishes in their events at the Region 8-AAAA track meet in Jefferson last week.
They included:
•Kaylea Wiley, a junior, finished second in the girls’ shot put.
•Sophomore Vasey Askins qualified with a second-place finish in the girls’ 200-meter race and fourth in the 400-meter race.
•Ciara Simmons, a junior, finished fourth in the girls’ discuss.
•Jakeem Johnson, a junior, finished fourth in the 400-meter dash.
•Senior Rictavious Kelley finished third in both the boys’ 110-meter hurdle and 300-meter hurdles.
•Ty’Quaveon Chappell, a junior, took third place in the boys’ shot put.
•Sophomore Christopher Rhodes finished third in the boys’ high jump.
•The girls’ 4X800 meter relay team finished fourth: Kylie Schubert, Taylor Pruitt, Vasey Askins and Lakin Wood.
•The girls’ 4X400 relay team finished fourth: Kylie Schubert, Taylor Pruitt, Vasey Askins and Raven Hancock.
•The boys’ 4x400 relay team finished third: Za'Quintay Johnson, Gabe McCary, Jakeem Johnson and Bo Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.