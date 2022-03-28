Madison County guys took seventh and the girls finished eighth in the 11-team Jefferson Invitational Track Meet Saturday.
Top 10 finishers for Madison County included:
GIRLS
•Mionna Gillespie, 100 meters, 10th, 13.74
•Vasey Askins, 400 meters, second, 1:03.29; 200 meters, third, 27.76
•Stephanie Adair, 300-meter hurdles, eighth, 53.75
•4X100 relay, ninth, 1:00.53
•4X200 relay, fourth, 1:58.45
•4X400 relay, third, 4:30.88
•4X800 relay, second, 11:08.34
•Vivien Hajdu, high jump, fifth, 4’8”
•Jenna Reese, pole vault, 10th, 8’
•Ciara Simmons, discus, seventh, 81’5”
•Kaylea Wiley, shot put, seventh, 30’10”; discus, eighth, 81’2”
BOYS
•De’Antonio Davis, 200 meters, sixth, 24.18
•Josh Strickland, 200 meters, ninth, 24.61
•Brooks Bradberry, 800 meters, ninth, 2:15.43
•Gabe McCary, 1600 meters, fourth, 4:55.28; 3200 meters, fourth, 10:28.65
•Antwan Reid, 110-meter hurdles, fifth, 16.88; 300-meter hurdles, ninth, 46.88
•4X100 relay, sixth, 46.72
•4X200 relay, fifth, 1:36.65
•4X400 relay, sixth, 3:41.51
•4X800 relay, fourth, 8:55.88
•Christopher Rhodes, high jump, fourth, 6’
•Jay Carruth, long jump, sixth, 20’3”
•Zahmerius Shiflet, shot put, fourth, 44’10”; discus, seventh, 121’10”
