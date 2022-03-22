Madison County track teams took first place recently in a four-team meet in Commerce.
The Red Raider girls scored 112 total points, topping Jackson County, 79.5; East Jackson, 37.5; and Commerce, 27.
The Madison County guys led the way with 100 points, followed by Jackson County, 65; Commerce, 55; and East Jackson, 49.
Top Red Raider finishers included:
Girls
•Mionna Gillespie, 100 meters, second, 14.3
•Vasey Askins, 400 meters, first, 1:02.78; 200-meters, second, 27.89
•Kylie Schubert, 800 meters, first, 2:41.76; 1600 meters, first, 5:53.86
•Lenslei Wood, 800 meters, second, 2:45.98
•Lakin Wood, 3200 meters, third, 14:41
•Stephanie Adair, 300-meter hurdles, first, 54.28; triple jump, first, 29’3.5”
•4X400-meter relay, first, 4:27.26
•4X800-meter relay, first, 11:38.62
•Vivien Hajdu, high jump, second, 4’6”
•Nolie Askins, long jump, second, 13’1.5”
•Jenna Reese, pole vault, second, 8’0”
•Ciara Simmons, discus, first, 86’0”; shot put, third, 28’6”
•Kaylea Wiley, shot put, first, 31’2”; discus, second, 80’7”
Guys
•Lamon Chapman, 100 meters, third, 11.89; 200 meters, third, 24.28
•Jakeem Johnson, 400 meters, first, 53.74
•Victor Hajdu, 400 meters, third, 57.97
•Aden Prickett, 800 meters, second, 2:14.34; 1600 meters, third
•Javon Johnson, 800 meters, third, 2:24.44
•Gabe McCary, 3200 meters, first, 10:34; 1600 meters, second, 4:52.7
•Colt Kennedy, 3200 meters, second, 11:30.2
•Marcus Hughes, 3200 meters, third, 12:52.18
•Antwan Reid, 110-meter hurdles, second, 17.8; 300-meter hurdles, third, 46.99
•Joseph Lewis, 110-meter hurdles, third, 18.78; triple jump, third, 37’0”
•4X400-meter hurdles, first, 3:40.95
•4X800-meter hurdles, first, 9:00.1
•Christopher Rhodes, high jump, second, 5’10”
•Zahmerius Shiflet, discus, second, 112’3”; shot put, third, 43’10”
•Will Huntsinger, discus, third, 111’4”
•Ty’Quaveon Chappell, shot put, second, 46’7”
Madison County participated in the Loch Johnson Invitational at Cedar Shoals High School March 19, with the guys finishing ninth out of 20 teams and girls finishing 14th out of 16 teams.
Top finishers included:
•Vasey Askins, 400 meters, fourth, 1:08.27
•Jenna Reese, pole vault, sixth, 8’0”
•Kaylea Wiley, shot put, fifth, 32’02”
•Gabe McCary, 3200 meters, fourth, 10:44.42
•Antwan Reid, 110-meter hurdles, fifth, 17.05
•Male 4X800-meter relay, second, 8:49.74
•Christopher Rhodes, high jump, fifth, 5’10”
•Zahmerius Shiflet, discus, second, 138’1”
•Ty’Quaveon Chappell, shot put, fourth, 46’0”
