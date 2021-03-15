The Madison County Red Raider guys took fourth in an eight-team track meet at Winder-Barrow last week, while the girls finished fifth.
Madison County’s top finishers included:
BOYS
•Bodarius Turner, first, long jump, 20’-2.25”; ninth, 100-meter dash, 11.87; 10th 200-meter dash, 24.34
•Rictavious Kelley, first, 110-meter hurdles, 16.28; fourth, 300-meter hurdles, 45.52; fourth, high jump, 5’6”
•Corey Chatham, second, 110-meter hurdles, 16.35; third, 300-meter hurdles, 44.78; third, high jump, 5’6”
•Zaquintay Johnson, second, triple jump, 39’9”; sixth, 100-meter dash, 11.78
•Zahmerius Shiflet, third, shot put, 43’9”; fifth, discus, 115’0”
•Christopher Rhodes, seventh, high jump, 5’6”; 10th 300-meter hurdles, 49.8
•Ty’Quaveon Chappell, seventh, shot put, 39’10”
•Will Huntsinger, eighth, shot put, 39’2”
•Aden Prickett, eighth, 800-meter run, 2:10.01
•Jakeem Johnson, ninth, 400-meter dash
•4X400-meter relay team, fifth, 3:46.46
•4X100-meter relay team, sixth, 45.44
GIRLS
•4X400-meter relay team, first, 4:49.81
•Vasey Askins, second, 400-meter dash, 1:03.8; sixth, 200-meter dash, 28.16; eighth, long jump, 13’6.5”
•Kylie Schubert, fourth, 800-meter run, 2:42.62
•Lakin Wood, fourth, 3200-meter run, 13:56.05
•Jenna Reese, fifth, pole vault, 7’6”
•Ciara Simmons, fifth, discus, 89’3”; eighth, shot put, 29’0”
•Kaylea Wiley, fifth, shot put, 31’3”
Madison County, which was scheduled to participate in a Jefferson meet Tuesday, will travel to the Loch Johnson Invitational at Cedar Shoals Saturday.
