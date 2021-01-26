Madison County hung tough with North Oconee Friday night, but a brief bad stretch in the third quarter proved too much to overcome.
“We went on that 30-second spell where we turned the ball over four times for layups,” said Red Raider head coach Dan Lampe, who team fell to the Titans 49-41. “It went from a four-point game to a 12-point game like that. We can’t give them all those easy baskets.”
Ella Chancey led the Red Raiders with 16 points, including three three-pointers, five rebounds, four assists and a steal. Tiffany Wilson finished with seven points, six rebounds and two assists. Caitlyn Arwood also had seven points and six rebounds. Kyrsten Watts had five points. Taliyah Darden chipped in four and Janiah Border added two.
“I felt Caitlyn played really well,” said Lampe. “She did things outside of the stats. She just really scrapped. When we can get her to compete like that, it helps everything out.”
Full-court pressure once again gave the Red Raiders problems. Lampe said he had seen improvement last week in a loss to Jefferson, when his team broke the press for numerous layups early in the game.
He said that when his team was well positioned in its 2-1-2 press break plan, then things went well. When they weren’t in position, it didn’t. Lampe says it’s just a matter of maintaining focus.
“It was just a matter of getting people in the right spots against their press,” said Lampe on the times his Raiders did beat the Titan pressure Friday. “This game here, I was like, let’s keep focused the entire game. And it was just that little section in the third quarter when we let them blow it out to 12 points.”
Lampe’s young team (3-12, 0-7) has had its bruises this season, but he said it’s part of a growing process. He notes improvement not just in wins, but in improved efficiencies in various aspects of the game.
Madison County has Cedar Shoals (11-4) Friday at 7 p.m. at home, followed by Flowery Branch (5-10) Tuesday at 6 p.m. at home and Chestatee (9-9) away at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 and North Oconee (9-5) at 4:30 p.m. on the road Feb. 6. The Red Raiders close out the regular season at East Hall (11-6) at 6 p.m., Feb. 9.
“All we have to do is get a little better each time and go into those games with a little bit of confidence,” said Lampe. “One game can give us so much confidence.”
