Madison County sports have hit the brakes this week due to COVID-19.
But the Red Raiders were able to wrestle Friday in a six-team round robin at Banks County, giving some of the team’s younger wrestlers a chance to hit the mat.
Head coach Richie Houston’s team was shorthanded due to quarantines, even having a wrestler pulled from the bus to quarantine as the team got ready to ride to Banks County.
“Rough is the word I would use to describe it (the meet),” said Houston, who had to put mostly freshmen and sophomores up against other schools in the meet.
But the team did have a couple of placers. Matthew Bond won the 145 lb. weight class, and Jace Jachimski went 4-1 and was second in the 138 lb. weight class.
Jachimski, who is 12-1 on the year, received one of Georgia’s wrestling “hammers” from southeastwrestling.com for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 5 after going 4-0 in the recent Walnut Grove Duals.
The Red Raiders had to cancel their Tuesday action as they wait on a pending COVID test. Houston said he hopes the team can wrestle this weekend at the Eric Hill Memorial in Loganville.
“We’re just hoping and praying to get through the end of the week and we’ll go from there,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.