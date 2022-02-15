Two Red Raider wrestlers placed at the Class AAAA state wrestling tournament in Macon last week, with Matthew Bond taking fourth in the 152 lb. weight class and Jace Jachimiski finishing fifth in the 138 lb. class.
“Matthew Bond, what can you say, a senior who didn’t get to wrestle his freshman and sophomore year,” said coach Richie Houston of Bond, who finished the year at 34-10. “I think he had 20 something matches going into last year because of covid. So he’s basically had one full season and finishes fourth in the state. Got beat 3-2 in the third place match and was in a double leg, and if he had about three more seconds, he would have been third… The improvement that kid has made in the last two seasons is just unbelievable.”
Houston has been irritated the past few weeks about Jachimiski’s fifth-place seeding at the region tournament, which he said should have been better, and the coach said the Red Raider, who ended the year at 43-9, repeatedly proved his naysayers wrong.
“That’s kind of a thorn in our side,” said Houston of the seeding. “Should have been in the finals, just one point away. Ended fifth, second highest of all the region placers (at 138 lbs.)”
Casey Lovelace (160 lbs.) and Andrew Fairchild (106 lbs.) also qualified to wrestle in Macon, dropping their first two matches.
“It’s a learning experience,” said Houston. “You tell kids about the state tournament, you try and prepare them for it. But walking in that big coliseum with 12 mats. We wrestle in front of small crowds all year and then Friday night you have 10,000 to 12,000 people. It’s a different environment.”
Houston said this year’s team was young and experienced growing pains.
“I think they took a small step this year,” he said. ‘We have Jace coming back. The things we’ve always preached in our program, just being tough and we don’t just try to be good. Good doesn’t satisfy. We talk about being elite and winning state championships every year. Sometimes that turns people off, that fear of failure. But the kids it doesn’t scare away, it just kind of teaches them a great work ethic and what our standards are. And if we’re not winning, it’s kind of an unsuccessful year.”
The coach said the feelings of success are worth all the effort. Next year, Jefferson will be out of Region 8-AAAA, but other tough programs enter, including North Hall and Walnut Grove.
“Program wise kind of a punch in the gut,” he said of 2022. “Since 2009, we’ve had someone in the finals. As a coach, it’s like, ok, we’ve got to get that feeling back, because that’s a great feeling, gives us a little fire for next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.