Two-time state champion Josh Kincaid has a stockpile of wrestling accomplishments, but he’s not done.
He’s eying a third title this year.
And as friends, fans and family gathered in the Dome Tuesday for Madison County “Senior Night,” they cheered for the Red Raiders’ lone senior, who added yet another accomplishment to his already stacked resume — the all time Madison County record holder for wins.
Kincaid pinned Sam Flaherty of Rabun Gap Tuesday night, giving him 180 career wins, topping Red Raider standout Hamilton Cooper’s 179 total.
Kincaid said his successes on the mat come from above.
“All of it is through God; none of it is through me,” he said. “If I was left to my own devices, I would have no success at all.”
Kincaid didn’t think covid would let him break the record this season.
“I didn’t think I would get the record this year, because of all the covid matches,” he said. “I’ve only wrestled like 21 matches this year. It’s crazy. But it feels good. I don’t know who else is coming up through Madison County, so hopefully I’ll have it for a while. But it feels pretty good.”
The covid year made the senior appreciate just getting time on the mat. And he said he wants to take his skills to the next level.
“I was on the fence about whether I was going to wrestle in college last year, but since this year and I’ve only wrestled like 20 matches like I said, I think I’ll definitely wrestled in college. I’ll get that experience. And even if I don’t like it, I can always transfer and go somewhere else. I hope to go to college. I don’t know where for sure yet, but wrestle somewhere and build upon it from there.”
Beyond wrestling, the senior envisions becoming Dr. Kincaid.
“I want to either be a pediatrician or pediatric surgeon,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot of school, but I think I can be dedicated to it. I’ve always liked working with little children. And I figure if I’m a doctor or surgeon, I can see the positive effects I can have on them almost immediately.”
RED RAIDERS KNOCK OFF ONE SEED
Kincaid and his teammates went on the road this past week and knocked off number-one seed Hampton in the first round of the Class AAAA state sectional wrestling duals Friday.
The Raiders got the win in dramatic fashion. Freshman Dalton Giles, 120 lbs., faced his opponent in the final match with his team trailing 36-35.
“Before he went out there, I kind of pulled him to the side and said, ‘look, this is the stuff they make movies about, right?’” said Madison County head coach Richie Houston. “It’s up to you.”
Giles secured the feel-good finish for his teammates, winning 9-4, and helping his squad win 38-36.
“Winning in the first round was a good step with a young team,” said Houston, who started six freshmen, five sophomores, one junior and one senior.
Madison County dropped its second match of the day to Central Carrollton, which finished in the top eight in state last year and returned most of its team. Madison County finished fifth in the state traditionals last year but graduated key members off that squad. The loss left the Raiders out of the state finals in Jefferson next week.
Sophomore Jace Jachimski, 132 lbs., went 2-0 in the sectionals. Kincaid went 2-0. And sophomore Reese Braswell, 113 lbs., got his first varsity pin against Central Carrolton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.