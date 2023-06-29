We all go to the baseball field and see it mowed, lined off perfectly and ready to play. That is just how it is supposed to be. We rarely consider the effort that goes into it being ready game after game, day after day. Watering, fertilizer, aerating and a host of other things go on all year. Then for the season, grass at Madison County’s fields is mowed two to three times a week and fields are lined off for the correct age group for practices and games. We never stop to remember those who make our experience great.
Then comes the week Madison County hosts eight 10U girls’ and seven 14U girls’ softball teams from all over Georgia for state championship play. Monday, the weather looked bad, but preparations were on schedule. After rain Monday night and Tuesday morning, one field was drenched but draining and two others look like there were little fishing ponds at the pitcher’s rubber. Maintenance and field operations superheroes to the rescue. In three hours, all three fields were ready for play with only a 45-minute delay on one field and a 20-minute delay on another. The five-man facility operations team pumped water where they could, spread and raked in close to 100 bags (50 pounds each) of “Dri-dirt” field conditioner and lined the fields in just a few hours. Fans were amazed, and though damp, this team raked and re-lined the fields Tuesday and Wednesday between every game. Championship Thursday found continuous rain until noon and the decision that only one field would be used found the superheroes at it again. Eight teams and fans had huddled under the few dry areas, some since 10 a.m., waiting, discussing options, and hoping for a break since they had checked out of hotels to come to the games and return home. Those who had witnessed the Tuesday night miracle didn’t think another was possible. At 1:30 p.m., the first of four championship games began. Between each game, the fields were once again renewed and fans and players alike were amazed.
