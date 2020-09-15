The Madison County volleyball team endured a tough week last week and hopes to get back in the win column on the road Thursday at Monroe versus the Purple Hurricanes and Alcovy.
“It has been a couple of years since we have played Monroe, and we have never matched up with Alcovy,” said Raider head coach Kyle Cooper. “Regardless, the plan after a long week last week is to pick up two wins and head into our next region matches with some momentum.”
The coach said his squad “played a few teams this week that are just a little ahead of us right now.”
“We played our worst volleyball against a Stephens County team that we match up better with than the score showed by giving up seven points off of missed serves and four points from communication errors,” he said. Taking back those points would have given us the win instead of a two-set loss (19-25, 23-25).”
Vivien Hajdu led Madison County Sept. 8 in aces, kills, and digs (eight, seven and 13). Hayley Daniels led in assists with 12.
Madison County fared a little better Thursday, Sept. 10, taking a good Oconee County team to three sets, falling 11-15 in the final set.
Hajdu again led the night in kills with seven as well as digs with 13. She was followed by Jamie Dixon, Amber Threlkeld and Kassie Guest on defense, each with six digs on the night. Dixon led in service aces with five. Guest had six assists on the night followed by Ansley Robinson with four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.