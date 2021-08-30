Madison County volleyball coach Kyle Cooper said his patchwork lineup is holding its own amid covid absences.
The Red Raider girls beat Eastside last week, 25-14, 25-19, then fell to a stout Prince Avenue squad, 12-25, 19-25.
“We were in a tight spot due to covid absences and had to run a totally different system than we have been running all year,” said Cooper. “The girls deserve a lot of credit as a whole group for being able to literally go over a whole new offense right before getting on the bus to play these matches. Everyone who was on the bench was super tuned in and helped out the girls on the court to make sure they were in the right place, and they were able to keep the energy going while the girls on the court were having to do a little more thinking than normal.”
Cooper said the “win against Eastside is definitely attributed to a whole team helping each other keep their composure.”
“Prince is unfortunately a little too talented and experienced of a team to be able to pick up a win against on such short notice when losing a few key positions, but our girls made sure to battle it out for the entire match, and they felt really good about the effort they left on the court that night,” he said.
Jenna Reese had a big night with 11 digs, eight aces, and five kills. Kylie Giberson had her biggest night on offense yet by scoring eight kills with an amazingly efficient hitting average of .615 on the night. Ansley Robinson stepped up and carried some load in a position that she is not accustomed to on the front row recording seven kills. She also recorded eight digs on the night, followed by Keira Giberson with seven.
“With the lack of hitters we had to switch to an offensive system that only runs one setter so that our other primary setter could swing, and that put Kassie Guest in a position to step up and carry some extra load as well at setter recording 25 assists on the night,” said Cooper.
The volleyball team has had positive covid cases, which caused the team to miss the rest of its practices and match last week. The team is scheduled to hit the court again Tuesday at 5 and 7 p.m. against Rabun County and Prince Avenue.
“We will still be a little depleted and have to run another abnormal system for us, but I don't expect our girls to flinch, and I fully expect they will step onto the court ready to compete for every win,” said Cooper.
The Red Raiders will host Stephens County and Clarke Central at 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday.
