Madison County’s varsity volleyball team picked up a come-from-behind win last week over East Jackson, losing the first two sets, then winning three in a row to take the best-of-five match.
The Red Raiders then split with Cedar Shoals and North Oconee on Thursday, defeating the Jaguars in two sets but falling to North Oconee.
“The match with North Oconee was close, and at least gave us a look at an opponent we are very likely to play first in the region tournament,” said Red Raider head coach Kyle Cooper.
Madison County will host Oglethorpe County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, with “Senior Night” recognition held before the match. The team will travel to East Hall Thursday to take on the Vikings at 5 p.m. and Chestatee at 6 p.m. The Red Raiders will then travel to Lanier Oct. 5 to face Athens Academy at 6 p.m. and Lanier at 7 p.m.
