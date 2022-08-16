Madison County’s volleyball season is in full swing, with the Red Raiders notching five wins in their first eight matches.
“Overall, I've been very pleased with the small number of mental mistakes we are making,” said head coach Kyle Cooper. “It may be more accurate to say we are doing a great job of making small mental victories on the court.”
The Red Raiders face Prince Avenue and Banks County this week.
“If we keep up the mental aspect of the game, and the physical game is there as well, we stand a chance to add four more wins this week to our 5-3 record,” said Cooper.
The coach said this past week was “a little up and down.” The Red Raiders fell last Tuesday to Winder, 14-25, 21-25.
“Our first night at Winder, I think we showed what our worst volleyball can look like, but on Thursday against Winder again and Loganville Christian, we showed how well we can bounce back and play good volleyball,” the coach said.
Cooper said he’s impressed with how his players “have taken to heart that where we start a match in our scheme isn't where we have to finish.”
“They did a great job communicating their own adjustments on the court, asking me for adjustments, and implementing adjustments I made right away in game,” he said. “Because of this, they had a really great match against the same great Winder team when they came to our gym the following Thursday.”
Madison County never had a lead on Tuesday, but the Red Raiders played the Bulldoggs much tougher Thursday, forcing Winder into extra points in a tie-break set on Thursday (16-25, 26-24, 14-16).
“We also played great volleyball that night beating a really good Loganville Christian team that has a player currently committed to Alabama 25-19, 19-25, 16-14,” said the coach.
Madison County was back on the court Saturday, finishing 3-1 in four matches.
“We started out a little slow in our first match against Oglethorpe, which was playing really solid volleyball, but got the wheels rolling in the second set and finished off strong against them, winning 2-0,” said Cooper. “Our match where we struggled the most came against Westminster, losing 1-2 in a tie-break set. I believe a win against them this year is achievable, but they are too good for us to beat with as many unforced errors as we had on Saturday. We bounced back and played a much better match against a good East Jackson squad, defeating them 2-0, and we finished off the day strong with a 2-0 win against Cedar Shoals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.