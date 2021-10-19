Madison County’s volleyball team concluded its season last week with setbacks to North Oconee Thursday and Flowery Branch Saturday in the Region 8-AAAA tournament.
After the tournament, Red Raider Vivien Hajdu was named to the Region 8-AAAA first team. Jenna Reese and Keira Giberson were named to the region’s second team. Kassie Guest was named honorable mention.
“Saturday wrapped up a very successful season in the wins column with another 20-plus win season,” said head coach Kyle Cooper. “It also wrapped up a season that was memorable for how much work the team put into coming together to always work hard for one another. Great senior leadership made this a group that you could never count out when they stepped on the court because you knew they were going to give it their all.”
Hajdu led in the matches last week with six aces, 14 kills, and 20 digs. Jenna Reese offered some support on offense with 12 kills. Giberson led in distribution with 16 assists followed by Kassie Guest with 12. Amber Threlkeld, Jesse James, Ansley Robinson and Jodie Spaar-Shelnutt shouldered most of the burden in serve-receive with a combined 46 receptions to 10 errors.
