Madison County’s volleyball team made it back to the Class AAAA state tournament this year, falling in the first round at Luella.
Raider coach Kyle Cooper said his team played well for the first two sets of the match.
“Our serving game was strong and Luella had a tough time getting the ball to the floor on our side,” he said. “Luella was struggling in consistency in those two areas for the first couple of sets, but at some point during the third set, we traded places with Luella. We started to struggle from the service line, and that kept us from being able to build any real momentum for the rest of the night.”
The Raiders battled and forced the third and fourth set to extra points but eventually lost in the fifth/tie break set.
“I was proud of how hard the girls fought to the end,” said the coach. “Even when we got down big in the fifth set, they continued to work as hard as they could and brought it back close before the night ended.”
Cooper said his team made a lot of strides in 2020.
“The season was a big success in learning experiences,” he said. “We are really sophomore and junior heavy, and a lot of the younger players got a lot more playing time and experience than sophomores typically do in a varsity season. We definitely continued to improve as the season went on and we got to have a consistent rotation for the last two-to-three weeks, and we proved ourselves in the region tournament by upsetting the number three seed Flowery Branch to earn a spot in the state tournament.”
Cooper said he was proud of how his three seniors performed.
“These seniors certainly had to step up in one way or another,” said the coach. “Marlena Garmon improved on her play a lot as the season went on and was always a leader in effort on the court. Jamie Dixon had her best year of passing and gave us a little consistency in the back row. Hayley Daniels took on the job of setter, which she had never done before, and she was able to help the team succeed thanks to her stepping up for the program. I'm really proud of how selflessly she handled a really tough position to be put in by a coach because she knew it would help her team.”
With 2020 in the books, Cooper and his returning players look forward to the 2021 season.
“I definitely think we will have a good set of players returning next year,” he said. “These underclassmen were able to get lots of experience to where competing at the varsity level will not be a new thing for them when they step out on the court. I also believe they are a more hungry group to where they are going to want to up the level of competitiveness for the next couple of years.”
SOME SEASON STATS
•First team Region 8AAAA player Vivien Hajdu: 124 kills, 156 digs, 123 successful serve-receives, 70 aces
•Second team Region 8AAAA player Hayley Daniels: 227 assists, 82 digs, 45 kills, 50 aces
•Second team Region 8AAAA player Jamie Dixon: 109 digs, 122 successful serve-receives, 70 aces
