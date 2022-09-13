Madison County’s varsity volleyball team dropped matches Sept. 8 to North Oconee and Hart County.
The Red Raiders lost the first set against the Titans, 17-25, won the next set, 32-30, then fell, 6-15, in the tie-break set.
“We pretty much beat ourselves in the first set,” said head coach Kyle Cooper. “We came to a consensus after that first set that North had done nothing special to beat us, so we needed to keep our confidence heading into the second set. We played much better and forced them to adjust a lot of their swings with our block. Once our block started getting up on time, we got a lot of good touches and made it easier on our defense, and we got a lot of good swings out of transition after that.”
Cooper said the team didn’t give “ourselves much of a chance from the service line.” “We had four service errors, which is very hard to compensate for in a set that's only being played to 15,” he said.
Madison County then fell to Hart County, dropping a tight first set, 24-26.
“In the second set, it was the same as our first set of the entire night where we basically beat ourselves,” said Cooper. “We made too many unforced errors against a Hart County team that's too good to give points to.”
Cooper said he could tell his team was dissatisfied with the performance.
“So we talked about where we are as a group, and they agreed that we are still in a great position,” he said. “It was great to hear in the locker room that the girls agree that we have a strong team and we still think our best volleyball is ahead of us. I'm pretty excited to go into our next region match against East Forsyth this Tuesday because I believe the girls will be ready to show what they can do against a good region opponent.”
Madison County travels to Westminster Thursday, then to North Hall Sept. 20 to face the host squad and East Hall.
