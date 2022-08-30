Volley Raiders

Madison County hits the court again Thursday at Prince Avenue, facing Prince, Clarke Central and Oconee County.

The Madison County volley Raiders knocked off last year’s state runnerup, Flowery Branch, Aug. 23 in a best three-out-of-five match.

Madison County dropped the first set, 20-25, then bounced back with a 25-20 win in set two. The Falcons took set three, 15-25, then the Raiders grabbed set four, 25-15.

