The Madison County volley Raiders knocked off last year’s state runnerup, Flowery Branch, Aug. 23 in a best three-out-of-five match.
Madison County dropped the first set, 20-25, then bounced back with a 25-20 win in set two. The Falcons took set three, 15-25, then the Raiders grabbed set four, 25-15.
The Raiders then edged by Flowery Branch in a fifth-set tiebreaker (first to 15 points), winning by two, 16-14.
Raider head coach Kyle Cooper said he was proud to see his team battle back twice from one-set deficits to grab the win against a good team.
“It was great to see the girls be able to have a bad set and not treat it like the match was over or the team on the other side of the net was too great of an obstacle being the state runner-up,” said Cooper.
Madison County then battled Loganville Christian Academy two days later, falling 25-14 in the first set. LCA is led by a 6’6” Alabama commit.
“It was a case of LCA just playing that well,” said Cooper. “They weren't making errors, and they were simply hitting winning shots we had no chance of getting to.”
In the second set, Cooper moved the block and back row defense more to the right side.
“We were able to slow down their outside hitters tremendously, and with our more consistent, tougher serving, we were able to win the second and third sets,” said the coach.
But LCA adjusted, too, and took the final two sets.
“Their passing improved in those later sets, and their setter was able to get assists to their big middle that were just undefendable,” said Cooper. “We made a ton of great plays on her hits, especially Vivien Hajdu, but the middle from LCA was just able to send too many kills straight to the floor.”
Cooper said the two tough matches were great preparation for the rest of the season.
“We were able to get experience in close, long matches against teams who may have a physical advantage against us,” he said. “That's experience we are going to need against the tougher teams in our region. Also, with the hopes of making a trip to the state tournament, the girls got great experience in full matches that went an entire five sets.”
Cooper said he was proud of how the team handled the competition.
“I've intentionally set up a tougher schedule than we had the previous couple of years, so it's great to see the girls right there trading blows with a couple of the best teams we've played this season,” he said.
The Raiders travel to Prince Avenue Thursday to face Prince, Clarke Central and Oconee County.
Madison County statistics for the week are as follows:
Zyanna Hall and Vivien Hajdu, 3 each
Jodie Spaar and Keira Giberson, 13 each
