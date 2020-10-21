The Madison County volley Raiders are headed back to the state tournament for the fourth time in a row.
The girls from Danielsville downed Flowery Branch 2-1 Saturday to punch their ticket to the Class AAAA state tournament. That bus was set to head to Luella High School in Locust Grove Wednesday afternoon.
Red Raider head coach Kyle Cooper said his team’s resilience proved key.
“Flowery Branch won the first set handily after we got off to a very slow start,” he said. “Our passing was on but our hitting just kept missing. They were ahead and had the first set all but wrapped up when I called a timeout and just encouraged the girls to make sure that if we didn't come back, we at least take some aggressive swings to hopefully build some momentum going into the second set.”
Cooper said his girls did just that.
“After losing the first set, we came out swinging very well in the second set, getting production from all of our front row hitters building a pretty large number of kills as a group,” said Cooper. “The defense continued to pass well, and the setters continued to put the ball in a good position as we carried on into the third set where we were able to win by a few points. That win gave us the position we needed to move on to the state tournament for the fourth year in a row.”
That victory followed a 19-25, 22-25 loss in the first round of the region tournament to Chestatee.
“ In both sets we got down pretty big.,” said Cooper. “We were having trouble with handling the ball in distribution as well as too many unforced errors on defense and in our attack. At one point in the second set, we were down 20-10 but brought it back to within two points before Chestatee pushed ahead to finish the match.”
All region teams were announced on Saturday. Outside hitter Vivien Hajdu made the first team. Setter and right side hitter Hayley Daniels and defensive specialist Jamie Dixon made the second team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.