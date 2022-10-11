The Madison County volley Raiders travel to Chestatee this week for the Region 8-AAAA tournament, aiming to earn a place in the state playoffs.

The eight-team double elimination tournament opens Wednesday. With two wins Wednesday, Madison County will secure a place in the state tournament and head back to Chestatee Thursday to compete for seeding in the Class AAAA playoffs.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.