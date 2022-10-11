The Madison County volley Raiders travel to Chestatee this week for the Region 8-AAAA tournament, aiming to earn a place in the state playoffs.
The eight-team double elimination tournament opens Wednesday. With two wins Wednesday, Madison County will secure a place in the state tournament and head back to Chestatee Thursday to compete for seeding in the Class AAAA playoffs.
The Red Raiders, who finished the regular season at 20-12 overall and 5-4 in the region, open the region tournament against North Hall.
“North Hall is a tough opponent who beat us in a tie break set during the season, but we feel like we compare well to them if we are playing good volleyball and performing well in serve and receive,” said Red Raider head coach Kyle Cooper. “We have a really great group of girls who have worked hard all year, so I really hope for their sake that it all adds up at the right time, and we show up with our A game on Wednesday. We definitely have the capability to upset some of the higher seeds if we are firing on all cylinders.”
Madison County finished its regular season Sept. 29 with “Senior Night.”
The team dropped its first match to Cherokee Bluff 0-2.
“But I feel like we could play better against them if we run into them again in the region tournament,” said Cooper.
The volley Raiders then downed Cedar Shoals and Seckinger both in two sets.
“Those two wins allowed us to wrap up back-to-back 20-win seasons, as well as put us in the region tournament as the five seed as opposed to the seven seed,” said Cooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.