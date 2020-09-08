The Madison County volley Raiders picked up their first region win Sept. 3, defeating East Hall in two sets, 25-16, 25-14.
“We had a great night serving against East Hall which allowed us to maintain control of the entire match and pick up the win in our first region match,” said Raider coach Kyle Cooper.
Hayley Daniels had five aces, followed by Marlena Garmon and Vivien Hajdu, each with four.
The Raiders also fell to Chestatee that day, 22-25, 20-25.
“We did not serve as efficiently against Chestatee and came out on the losing end,” said Cooper. “We got down by close to double digits in both sets against Chestatee and made great rallies to come back, but weren't able to quite close the gap and finish on top when faced with a couple of untimely serving errors and Chestatee having a big hitter they knew they could go to when they needed a momentum swing.”
Overall, Amber Fowler led the night offensively with eight kills, followed by Hajdu with seven and Josie Johnson with six. Hayley Daniels led in distributing the ball with 18 assists. In a different spot in the starting rotation, Marlena Garmon had a banner night for herself on defense with 11 digs. She was followed by Hajdu with 10, Dixon and James with 7. James led the night in serve receive with 12 on target receptions, followed by Dixon with 8.
MCHS VS. LANIER, OGLETHORPE
The volley Raiders lost twice Sept. 1, falling to Lanier (16-25, 25-23, 4-15) and Oglethorpe County, 18-25, 24-26.
“We played a tough match against a very successful Lanier team but ultimately lost in three sets,” said Cooper. “We fell a little flat against Oglethorpe who had just come off of a big win against Lanier, and we were not able to slow their momentum.”
Amber Fowler led the night on offense with 11 kills, followed closely by Vivien Hajdu with 10 kills. Hayley Daniels distributed the ball for 13 assists followed by Ansley Robinson with five and Ansley Lapczynski with four. Hajdu led the night efficiently on defense with 17 digs and nine successful serve receptions with only four errors. Jamie Dixon with nine receptions, four digs and Jesse James with eight receptions, six digs followed her on the defensive side of things. James also led the night from the service line with five aces and zero service errors.
NEXT
Madison County was scheduled to face Stephens County for the first time this season and Prince Avenue for the second time on Tuesday.
“Thursday we will match up with very competitive Habersham and Oconee County teams who have been having a lot of recent success in their respective schedules,” said Cooper on Monday. “We are hoping we can play well on Tuesday and carry that momentum into Thursday.”
